Kim Kardashian Preps For Easter, Makes Creative Decoration With Kids

Kim Kardashian recently gave her fans a look into what she has been up to lately since everybody has taken up the self-isolation measure. She could be seen doing some art and craft activities with her four kids in the picture posted. All of the stuff created seemed like the decoration for the upcoming festival, Easter.

Kim Kardashian’s quarantine fun with kids

Kim Kardashian recently posted what she has been up to amidst the self-isolation measure taken up by everyone to combat the spread of Coronavirus. She put up pictures of some artwork that has been done by her four kids, North West, Chicago West, Psalm West, and Saint West. In the first picture posted, four Easter eggs can be seen created with different coloured glitter paper. The Easter eggs seem to be preparations for the upcoming festival and also have the names of the kids pasted on them. She also put up pictures of stuffed bunnies and named them after her children. She has also named one of the bunnies Penelope. In the next picture put on Kim Kardashian’s story, hairbands have been made with bunny ears stuck on them. Kim Kardashian seems to be preparing well for Easter while she also puts the creativity of her children to use. Have a look at the pictures put up by Kim Kardashian here.

Kim Kardashian’s ugly fight with Kourtney

Kim Kardashian has lately been in the news for the high voltage drama on the show Keeping Up With The Kardashians. In a recent episode of the show, the two ladies were seen getting involved in a physical fight which also led to Kourtney quitting the show. Have a look at the promo of the episode here.

