What Is International Plastic Free Day? Read Meaning And Significance

International Plastic Bag Free Day is dedicated to raising awareness about the very real and pressing issues of plastic pollution. Every day, we learn more about how plastic is affecting this planet and how conglomerates are cutting down on plastic. But as an individual, you need to do your part too. We need to think it through when using plastic bags in regard to what it does to our environment and how it will wreak havoc in the coming years. Plastic bags remain in the world for anywhere from 100-500 years before finally decaying completely. It is imperative that we collectively take action.

International Plastic Bag Free Day Meaning and history

International Plastic Bag Free Day was created by Bag Free World. It was created as a worldwide initiative for the sole purpose of getting rid of the single-use of plastic bags around the world. It is about promoting environmental conservation by encouraging us all to stay away from the use of plastic bags and opt for eco-friendly alternatives.

International plastic bag free day significance

There are a lot of good ways to celebrate, and the easiest requires a simple resolution on your part. The simplest thing you can do is choose paper or cloth over plastic, or even better bring your own bags to retailers to pick up goods. If you own a business yourself, initiate a program to encourage your customers to bring in their own reusable bags, and stop offering plastic bags.

The marine ecosystem, in particular, is suffering terribly as a result of our plastic use. More than 31 species of marine life are known to have ingested marine plastic whilst over 100 species of sea birds have ingested plastic artefacts. Over 250 species have become entangled in plastic, whilst entanglement rates of approximately eight per cent have been discovered in some sea lion and seal species. It is one of the most urgent threats faced by all of us.

Plastic pollution is a global catastrophe and it is a man-made one. By estimation, 500 billion plastic bags are used on a global scale. This has an extremely detrimental effect on the environment, wildlife, and quality of human life indeed. This International Plastic Bag Free Day 2020, take a step that will prove beneficial for future generations as well.