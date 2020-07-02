What Is National Fried Clam Day In USA? History, Significance And Celebration Of This Day

National Clam Day is observed on July 3, every year. This day is celebrated to enjoy the iconic clam food and to remember the Lawrence Henry Woodman who created fried clams. Fried Clams are an iconic food in the region of New England, served as side dishes at almost every restaurant and shack. Read about the significance, history and celebration of this day.

What is Clam?

Clam is an animal that belongs to the group of invertebrates called molluscs. Clams are generally found in freshwater as well as seawater. Clams are available in circular as well as oval shapes and have shelves of equal size.

Source: Arnold Restaurant/Instagram

What is National Clam Day?

Each year, July 3 is celebrated as National Clam Day. Clams are an iconic seafood item in the region of New England. The clams are dipped in milk and coated with a mixture of flour, corn or pastry. The coated clams are then fried in deep oil. Some restaurants fry strips of clams, while some serve the whole softshell. They are usually served with French fries and tartar sauce.

History of National Clam Day

In the year 1916, Lawrence Henry Woodman created fried clams for his roadside restaurant menu, which was the initiation of National Fried Clam Day. He ran a small restaurant of a moderate type and kept fried clams on the menu. The dish got popular because of its flavour.

Initially, the first popular fried clams dish was made in Essex on July 3. The dish was owned by Sofforon Brother’s clam & Co. who sold it to Howard Johnson who owned America’s popular chain hotel. After Howard Johnson listed the dish on his menu at all branches, it gained more popularity.

How to celebrate National Clam Day 2020?

Celebrate this day by trying out the recipe of fried clams with your family. Due to the Pandemic, many restaurants have been shut so you could check for the recipe on the internet and try making fried clams at home. You can serve fried clams with fries or pieces of bread. You can either serve tartar sauce with this or any other type of sauce.

