GK Questions 2020 For July 01 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

These GK 2020 questions are perfect to solve when you are studying for a competitive entrance exam, preparing for an interview, or reading up on GK today for your own knowledge.

India GK is quizzed in several competitive and entrance exams, including but not limited to those for the UPSC, SSC, IAS, CGL, CHSL, CDS, Railways, Defence, Banking and MBA exams.

How to solve GK quiz online

Various general knowledge practice tests and mock exams are available to help check your preparedness for competitive exams. They typically have multiple-choice questions (MCQs) in a general quiz format and G.k questions on current affairs. Regular practice with daily GK questions helps to improve one's score in such quizzes along with an improvement in ability to recollect details. It might also help to expose oneself to news or discuss easy general knowledge questions with friends & family and gradually move to more specialised ones. Such questions can be found below or in various GK questions pdf available online.

Top GK Questions for July 01, 2020

1. Who inaugurated a two-day digital conference on the defence & aerospace manufacturing sector Defence Conclave 2020, Gujarat via video conference on 26 June?

Shripad Naik

Narendra Singh Tomar

Raj Nath Singh

V. Sadananda Gowda

2. The CCEA has approved an additional investment of how much by ONGC Videsh Ltd towards further development of blocks A-1 and A-3 Blocks of Shwe oil & gas project in Myanmar?

US$ 100.27 million

US$ 156.27 million

US$ 121.27 million

US$ 234.27 million

3. Who launched the Kapu Nestham scheme to provide financial support of Rs 75000/- for a period of 5 years (Rs 15000/- per annum) to women of Kapu community?

Nitish Kumar

Sarbananda Sonowal

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Pema Khandu

4. Who has rolled out 2 customized loan schemes of J&K Bank namely 'J&K Bank Business Support Loan Scheme 2019-20' and 'J&K Bank Business Support Loan Scheme 2019-20 for Hotels and Guest Houses'?

Girish Chandra Murmu

V.R. Subrahmanyam

Baseer Ahmad Khan

Farooq Khan

5. Who assumed charge as Punjab's first woman chief secretary on 26 June 2020?

Rashmi Verma

Vini Mahajan

Shakuntala Gamlin

Renu Swarup

6. Which country plans to establish a permanent military base in the Indian Ocean by March 2021?

Iran

Armenia

Afghanistan

Turkey

7. Who hosted the Russia-India-China Foreign Minister-level virtual conference following the cross border clash between Indian and Chinese troops in Galwan Valley?

India

Russia

China

USA

8. 45th edition of Toronto International Film Festival 2020, which is to be held virtually will be held on which dates?

September 20-29

September 10-19

September 1-9

September 15-25

9. Which Bank launches a digital wallet solution 'Yuva Pay' in partnership with UDMA Technologies Pvt Ltd to enable contactless payments for its customers?

City Union Bank

Yes Bank

Axis Bank

HDFC Bank

10. Indian Navy has inducted indigenously developed Torpedo Decoy System on 26 June 2020. Who is the current Chief of the Naval Staff?

S. M. Nanda

M. S. Pawar

G Ashok Kumar

Karambir Singh

11. Which country has blocked Pakistan's attempt to proscribe an Indian national as a global terrorist by the UN Security Council 1267 sanctions committee?

China

USA

France

Russia

12. Who became Ireland's new prime minister?

Eamon Ryan

Micheal Martin

Enda Kenny

Simon Coveney

13. Who has launched 'eBloodServices' mobile app developed by the ERaktkosh team of C-DAC India for easy access to blood needed for transfusion?

Narendra Modi

Amit Shah

Nirmala Sitharaman

Harsh Vardhan

14. The International Day of the Seafarer is observed annually on which date as a tribute to the Seafarers and sailors who are essential to global trade and transport?

June 25

June 23

June 24

June 22

15. Which Indian Weightlifter will get the Arjuna award for 2018?

Mirabai Chanu

Sukhen Dey

Sathish Sivalingam

K. Sanjita Chanu

16. Which State forest department declared the 29.53 square kilometre Tillari forest area in Dodamarg and Sawantwadi range as a conservation reserve area?

Madhya Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh

Maharashtra

Tamil Nadu

17. Russia's Energia space corporation has announced that it is to take the first tourist on a spacewalk in which year, under the terms of a new contract with a US partner?

2021

2023

2022

2020

18. President of India promulgated the Banking Regulation (Amendment) Ordinance, 2020 to ensure the safety of depositors across banks. Who is the current President of India?

Venkaiah Naidu

Pratibha Patil

Pranab Mukherjee

Ram Nath Kovind

19. The Cabinet has also approved a scheme for interest subvention of how much per cent for a period of 12 months to all Shishu loan accounts under Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana to eligible borrowers?

4%

3%

2%

1%

20. IMF in the June 2020 update "A Crisis Like No Other, An Uncertain Recovery" of its flagship World Economic Outlook, has predicted that the Indian economy will have how much per cent contraction in 2020?

2.5 %

3.5 %

5.5 %

4.5 %

21. Which state Becomes the First State to Amend Industries (Facilitation) Act for Small, Medium and Large-scale Industries?

Tamil Nadu

Madhya Pradesh

Karnataka

Andhra Pradesh

22. What is the name of the world's first yoga university launched in Los Angeles, United States of America?

Ramdev Yoga University

Vivekananda Yoga University

Patanjali Yoga University

Bharat Yoga University

23. WHO-led coalition ACT-Accelerator needs how much fund over the next 12 months to fight the CVOVID-19 and to develop and roll out tests, treatments and vaccines?

$11.3 billion

$31.3 billion

$21.3 billion

$41.3 billion

24. Who launched the official Logo for the Golden Jubilee Commemoration Year celebration of Department of Science and Technology?

Heeralal Samariya

Ruolkhumlien Buhril

Ashutosh Sharma

Navin Verma

25. Who has been appointed as Chief Secretary of Maharashtra government?

Navin Verma

Sanjay Kumar

A Gitesh Sarma

Ruolkhumlien Buhril

26. Who becomes the 1st female president of Marylebone Cricket Club in 233 years?

Clare Connor

Meg Lanning

Marizanne Kapp

Smriti Mandhana

27. United Nations International Day in Support of Victims of Torture is observed annually on which day to raise awareness about the crime of torture?

June 22

June 26

June 24

June 23

28. The US Space Agency, NASA has announced that its headquarters in Washington, will be named after which engineers?

Mary W. Jackson

Robert H. Goddard

Phil Sumrall

Konrad Dannenberg

29. Which company will acquire Zoox, a self-driving startup founded in 2014?

Google

Uber

Flipkart

Amazon

30. Which State's Chief Minister announced the launch of 'Godhan Nyay Yojana' in the state on June 25, 2020?

Punjab

Haryana

Chhattisgarh

Telangana

GK 2020 Answer

1. Who inaugurated a two-day digital conference on the defence & aerospace manufacturing sector Defence Conclave 2020, Gujarat via video conference on 26 June?

Answer- Shripad Naik

2. The CCEA has approved an additional investment of how much by ONGC Videsh Ltd towards further development of blocks A-1 and A-3 Blocks of Shwe oil & gas project in Myanmar?

Answer- US$ 121.27 million

3. Who launched the Kapu Nestham scheme to provide financial support of Rs 75000/- for a period of 5 years (Rs 15000/- per annum) to women of Kapu community?

Answer- YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

4. Who has rolled out 2 customized loan schemes of J&K Bank namely 'J&K Bank Business Support Loan Scheme 2019-20' and 'J&K Bank Business Support Loan Scheme 2019-20 for Hotels and Guest Houses'?

Answer- Girish Chandra Murmu

5. Who assumed charge as Punjab's first woman chief secretary on 26 June 2020?

Answer- Vini Mahajan

6. Which country plans to establish a permanent military base in the Indian Ocean by March 2021?

Answer- Iran

7. Who hosted the Russia-India-China Foreign Minister-level virtual conference following the cross border clash between Indian and Chinese troops in Galwan Valley?

Answer- Russia

8. 45th edition of Toronto International Film Festival 2020, which is to be held virtually will be held on which dates?

Answer- September 10-19

9. Which Bank launches a digital wallet solution 'Yuva Pay' in partnership with UDMA Technologies Pvt Ltd to enable contactless payments for its customers?

Answer- Yes Bank

10. Indian Navy has inducted indigenously developed Torpedo Decoy System on 26 June 2020. Who is the current Chief of the Naval Staff?

Answer- Karambir Singh

11. Which country has blocked Pakistan's attempt to proscribe an Indian national as a global terrorist by the UN Security Council 1267 sanctions committee?

Answer- USA

12. Who became Ireland's new prime minister?

Answer- Micheal Martin

13. Who has launched 'eBloodServices' mobile app developed by the ERaktkosh team of C-DAC India for easy access to blood needed for transfusion?

Answer- Harsh Vardhan

14. The International Day of the Seafarer is observed annually on which date as a tribute to the Seafarers and sailors who are essential to global trade and transport?

Answer- June 25

15. Which Indian Weightlifter will get the Arjuna award for 2018?

Answer- K. Sanjita Chanu

16. Which State forest department declared the 29.53 square kilometre Tillari forest area in Dodamarg and Sawantwadi range as a conservation reserve area?

Answer- Maharashtra

17. Russia's Energia space corporation has announced that it is to take the first tourist on a spacewalk in which year, under the terms of a new contract with a US partner?

Answer- 2023

18. President of India promulgated the Banking Regulation (Amendment) Ordinance, 2020 to ensure the safety of depositors across banks. Who is the current President of India?

Answer- Ram Nath Kovind

19. The Cabinet has also approved a scheme for interest subvention of how much per cent for a period of 12 months to all Shishu loan accounts under Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana to eligible borrowers?

Answer- 2%

20. IMF in the June 2020 update "A Crisis Like No Other, An Uncertain Recovery" of its flagship World Economic Outlook, has predicted that the Indian economy will have how much per cent contraction in 2020?

Answer- 4.5 %

21. Which state Becomes the First State to Amend Industries (Facilitation) Act for Small, Medium and Large-scale Industries?

Answer- Karnataka

22. What is the name of the world's first yoga university launched in Los Angeles, United States of America?

Answer- Vivekananda Yoga University

23. WHO-led coalition ACT-Accelerator needs how much fund over the next 12 months to fight the CVOVID-19 and to develop and roll out tests, treatments and vaccines?

Answer- $31.3 billion

24. Who launched the official Logo for the Golden Jubilee Commemoration Year celebration of Department of Science and Technology?

Answer- Ashutosh Sharma

25. Who has been appointed as Chief Secretary of Maharashtra government?

Answer- Sanjay Kumar

26. Who becomes the 1st female president of Marylebone Cricket Club in 233 years?

Answer- Clare Connor

27. United Nations International Day in Support of Victims of Torture is observed annually on which day to raise awareness about the crime of torture?

Answer- June 26

28. The US Space Agency, NASA has announced that its headquarters in Washington, will be named after which engineers?

Answer- Mary W. Jackson

29. Which company will acquire Zoox, a self-driving startup founded in 2014?

Answer- Amazon

30. Which State's Chief Minister announced the launch of 'Godhan Nyay Yojana' in the state on June 25, 2020?

Answer- Chhattisgarh

