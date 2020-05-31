What Is National Nail Polish Day? Know More About Its Meaning, Significance & Celebration

The National Nail Polish Day is a special day celebrated on the 1st of June all across the USA. The day was initiated to celebrate the existence of the Nail Polish, a product that enhances the beauty of your nails. The day was initially celebrated only in the U.S. but today many parts of the world are seen acknowledging and celebrating the unique day. Listed below are further details on What is National Nail Polish Day? and all about its Meaning, Significance, and Celebration.

National Nail Polish Day 2020: History and Significance

Around 3,000 B.C, Chinese women applied bee wax and gum Arabic to their nails. Later on, Nail Polish was further discovered. The National Nail Polish Day originally was started by the cosmetic company Essie. The USA’s nail salon expert, Essie cosmetics which started in the year 1981 initially had only 12 nail colors to their nail polish collection. Later, the brand came up with more than a thousand colors. Earlier in those days, Essie ruled over the cosmetic industry and they came up with the idea of having a separate National Nail Polish Day to acknowledge and beautify nails for women all across the globe. Later, Essie was taken over by L'Oreal but even today Essie is remembered for establishing the National Nail Polish Day.

National Nail Polish Day 2020: Celebration and more

National Nail Polish Day is celebrated by many people across the globe. Back in the years, this day was marked to be the perfect time for summer and beaches, women would paint their nails and celebrate their day outside. Many women today also gather and host special mani and Pedi sessions on this day. The day is also celebrated widely on social media as women flaunt their nails on their respective profiles. Special parties and events are also hosted to celebrate this creative day.

Over the years, Nail polish has not only grown popular but also has come up with many varieties. Earlier women only knew of the traditional nail colours to apply for their nails. Later came manicures and pedicures along with french nails. As years passed women grew more familiar with gel nails that not only added great color but also helped them protect their nails from chipping off. Today along with gel nails one can even use extensions, nail art and so much more.