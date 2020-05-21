Kiara Advani Has Been Polishing Urdu Diction In Free Time To Be Productive Amid Lockdown

Like all the Bollywood celebrities, Kiara Advani is also trying to make the best use of her lockdown time. The actor was busy in the shoots of her upcoming horror comedy film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 when the first lockdown was announced by the government. Kiara Advani, according to reports, opened up about her quarantine time to a leading news daily. Read more:

Kiara Advani talks about her quarantime time

Reports state that Kabir Singh actor Kiara Advani recently talked about her time amidst the lockdown and said that she never imagined that the world will come to a standstill. She also stated that it does not affect her much as she was always a house person and does not feel that she is stuck at home. However, she did say that she misses being on the sets.

She also talked about her quarantine schedule and said that she is trying to exponentially expand her knowledge. The actor, according to reports, also stated that she has been polishing her Urdu in order to keep herself engaged in a productive manner as much as possible.

The Lust Stories actor, further elaborating about her time amidst the lockdown said that she has been reconnecting with a lot of people with who she had lost touch due to her being busy with her film shoots. She also stated, reportedly, that it really feels good to reconnect with her old friends and teachers. She recently took to her social media handle and also talked about the recent unfortunate events. Advani offered her condolences to everyone who has been affected by the Cyclone Amphan.

On the work front, Kiara Advani will be next seen in the upcoming horror comedy film Laxmmi Bomb, which will also feature Sharad Kelkar and Akshay Kumar in the lead roles. In the film, Kelkar will play the role of Laxmmi, who is killed in the film, but comes back as a ghost and haunts Akshay Kumar’s character. Fans are highly eager to watch the film. It has been rumoured in the past that Laxmmi Bomb may be released on OTT platforms for fans to watch amidst the COVID-19 lockdown.

