Katrina Kaif Or Sonam Kapoor, Whose Chemistry With Salman Khan Impressed Fans?

Salman Khan has acted with several leading ladies from the industry. There are a few on-screen pairings of Salman Khan that stand out more than others. Salman has done many films with Katrina Kaif and not as many with Sonam Kapoor, check out the various popular movies that both the pairs of Sonam-Salman and Katrina-Salman have done and the appreciation they have received in the form of box office collections.

Katrina Kaif-Salman movies

Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan's pair was immensely loved by the audience in the 2005 movie Maine Pyaar Kyun Kia by David Dhawan. This movie brought Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif on-screen for the first time. The movie also starred Sushmita Sen, Sohail Khan, Arshad Warsi, Rajpal Yadav and Isha Koppikar in supporting roles. The movie did a worldwide gross collection of ₹47,22,25,000.

Partner is a blockbuster hir romantic comedy movie which is inspired by the Hollywood movie Hitch that featured Will Smith. Even though Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif were not paired opposite each other in the movie. The David Dhawan movie that released in 2007 had a worldwide gross collection of ₹1,00,91,15,000.

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starred as the lead pair in Ek Tha Tiger which was released in 2012. The plot of the movie showed two intelligence agents from different countries who fall in love. The worldwide gross collections of the film amounted to be for ₹3,08,31,50,000.

Tiger Zinda Hai is a sequel of the movie Ek Tha Tiger which was directed by Ali Abbas Zaffar in the year 2017. The movie collected a worldwide gross collection of ₹ 5,65,10,20,000.

Salman - Sonam movies

The movie Saawariya was the first movie where Salman and Sonam appear in a movie together in 2007. The film was a debut of both Ranbir Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor as actors. Sonam Kapoor plays the role of Sakina who is waiting for the return of her lover Imaan (Salman Khan), while Raj (Ranbir Kapoor) falls in love with Sakina. The movie made a worldwide gross collection of ₹39,13,30,000.

Sooraj Barjatya's last directorial was Prem Ratan Dhan Payo starring Salman Khan and Sonam Kapoor. Salman Khan played a double role for the second time in his movie career. The movie saw some immaculate sets and palaces in the screenplay and was one of the highest-grossing films in Bollywood with making a collection of ₹3,65,45,75,000.

Promo Image courtesy: YRF YouTube and Sonam Kapoor Instagram

