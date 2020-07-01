What Is Open On Canada Day 2020? Check Out Where You Can Celebrate The Day

The coronavirus pandemic has changed the course of celebration for Torontonians on Canada Day 2020. The country has eased lockdown in parts and still kept restrictions on large congregations and public gatherings. Canada Day 2020 as well will be celebrated through virtual activities and events. On Wednesday, people in Toronto will witness a ‘different celebration’ as per news reports, including crowd limited to only ten people and lesser. The Ontario government has urged people to maintain social distancing and follow strict norms during the same. The health risk has also left many wondering if there are any locations that will remain open. Read on to clear all doubts related to the open spaces and closed spaces during Canada Day 2020.

Also Read | Fact Check: Were Two Suns Spotted Near The US-Canada Border Recently?

What is open on Canada day 2020?

The city of Toronto will also hold a virtual celebration with the help of Canada Day’s YouTube and Facebook platform. Several concerts and music events will be broadcasted live through NBC and Radio One channel. The celebrations will begin by July 1, at 1 pm as per Canadian Standard Time on the broadcast mediums. There will be live streaming throughout the day on the website.

Also Read | IIT-KGP Joins Hands With Canada Varsity For Doctoral Program

Canada is in phase two of re-opening after the coronavirus pandemic hit the country. However, not all businesses will be open on Canada Day. Read on to understand what is open on Canada day 2020-

What is open in Toronto on Canada day 2020?

Parks, Grounds, green locations, but play areas like swings and slides will remain closed.

Aga Khan Museum.

Toronto Eaton Centre.

TTC will operate on a holiday schedule.

GO Transit.

Rabba Fine Foods.

Select restaurant patios out of infected zones.

Bluffer’s Park Beach, Cherry/Clarke Beach, Kew-Balmy Beach, Marie Curtis Park East Beach, Sunnyside Beach and Woodbine Beach, Centre Island Beach Gibraltar Point Beach, Hanlan’s Point Beach, Ward’s Island Beach.

Select splash pads.

Toronto Islands are open with pre-booking online.

Golf courses.

Toronto Zoo’s Scenic Safari Drive-Thru.

Ripley’s Aquarium of Canada.

What will be closed in Toronto?

Banks, government offices.

Malls apart from Toronto Eaton Centre.

LCBO.

Beer Store.

Most of the grocery stores.

Canada Post will remain shut for service.

High Park Zoo.

Riverdale Farm.

Art Gallery of Ontario.

Ontario Science Centre.

Also Read | Canada's Trudeau Rules Out Releasing Huawei Tech Executive

Also Read | Justin Trudeau Steps Out For Ice Cream With Son As Canada Eases Lockdown Restrictions