What Is Peace Officers Memorial Day? Here Is Everything That You Need To Know

Peace Officers Memorial Day and Police Week is observed mainly in the United States. The day is observed in order to pay tribute to the local, state and federal peace officers who have died or who may have disabled in the line of duty. The Peace Officers Memorial Day is observed on May 15 every year. The events are sponsored by the National Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) and implemented by the FOP Memorial Committee.

What is Peace Officers Memorial Day?

The idea of Peace Officers Memorial Day came into effect in October 1961. At that time, Congress asked the president to designated May 15 to honour all the law enforcement officers. President John F Kennedy signed the bill into law on October 1, 1962. Every year the president of the United States proclaims May 15 as Peace Officers Memorial Day which also happens to be the Police Week.

On this day, many business and community members in the United States, especially those who have lost their family members, colleagues or friends who were local officers, lower their flags in remembrance of law enforcement officers who were killed in the line of duty. Several police departments also hold an annual law enforcement memorial ceremony on this day. Every year the Fraternal Order of Police organizes a national memorial service on this day. Thousands of people from many parts of the US are a part of this memorial service.

The memorial service is followed by the placement of a memorial wreath at the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial wall in Washington DC. The wall features the names of more than 21,183 law enforcement officers who have been killed in the line of duty. On Peace Officers Memorial Day, people are also reminded of the need to be sharp-eyed against all kinds of crime. Peace Officers Memorial Day is an observance, but it is not a federal public holiday in the US. Considering the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the event for 2020 is cancelled.

Here is a look at the official tweet that New York State Police made

National Police Week pays special recognition to those who have lost their lives in the line of duty for the safety and protection of others. While public events are cancelled this year, we will always honor our fallen, including Inv. Ryan Fortini and Sgt. Jeffrey Cicora. pic.twitter.com/otmgAYP3bf — NewYorkStatePolice (@nyspolice) May 11, 2020

