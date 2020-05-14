When Is Memorial Day In 2020? Here Is Everything You Need To Know About It

Memorial Day is a federal holiday that is observed in the United States. The day is observed to honour and mourn the military personnel who lost their lives while serving the United States Armed Forces. The day is observed every year on the last Monday of May.

When is Memorial Day in 2020?

As the day is observed on last Monday of May each year, Memorial Day is on Monday, May 25, 2020. Memorial Day in 2020 will be different than every year because of the Coronavirus pandemic around the world. Memorial Day was originally known as Decoration Day. An occasion to decorate the graves of the people who lost their lives in War. It was originally created in the aftermath of the American Civil War. Memorial Day is now celebrated last Monday of May but previously it was celebrated on May 30 from the year 1868 to 1970.

How is Memorial Day celebrated?

To celebrate Memorial Day, people visit cemeteries and memorials to pay their honours to the war heroes. People honour and mourn the death of people who lost their lives in military service by visiting their graves. There also several volunteers who place the American flag on each grave in national cemeteries. It is also considered as the unofficial beginning of summers in the United States. Labour day marks the end of summer and the beginning of Autumn. There are also various military-themed parades that are held across the United States.

The purpose of Memorial Day is to pay honour to the people who made the ultimate sacrifice of life for their country. A national moment of remembrance also takes place at 3.00 PM according to local time. The custom of honouring the ancestors of the people who died in military services is a worldwide and very old tradition. However, the specific origin of Memorial Day is unclear.