What Is World Day Against Child Labour 2020 Theme? Know History & Significance

World Day Against Child Labour 2020 will concentrate on the effect of the Coronavirus crisis on children working as labours. Amid COVID-19 pandemic, the resulting economic and labour market woes are hugely affecting individuals' lives and employment. In the modern age, there is a developing worry about the number of children, who instead of being in schools or at play, are being compelled to work. Rather than toys to play with, they have been given a hammer and chisel to make a living. So on June 12, which is to be observed as World Day Against Child Labour, we investigate the history and significance of the day.

Also read | England Risks Leaving Children Behind With Delays Over Coronavirus Restrictions

The number of children in the world over being made to do paid and unpaid work of various types is very alarming. Children of 5-years of age are being forced to work that is viewed as destructive to their wellbeing and advancement. These young workers are either too young to be in any way working or are engaged with exercises that are unsafe to their physical, mental, social or educational life. This situation demands a battle against child labour/work.

History of World Day Against Child Labour

A significant number of children in the age group 5 to 17 are occupied with child labour/work that denies them of adequate education, proper health care, leisure time or just basic freedom or simply essential opportunity. In 2002, the United Nations body and the International Labor Organization (ILO decided to mark World Day Against Child Labour for this very reason.

Also read | Good News: Mumbai Hairdresser Sets An Example By Giving Free Haircuts To Needy Children

Significance of World Day Against Child Labour

The World Day Against Child Labour was introduced to set focus on the issue of child labour and to discover approaches to annihilate it or battle against it. As children are being driven into constrained work, illegal exercises, for example, illicit activities such as drug trafficking and prostitution, the day unites individuals from varying backgrounds to bring issues to light about the concerns of child labour and to charter out rules to support them.

Also read | SC Takes Note Of COVID-19 Infection Among Children In TN Shelter Home

The theme of World Day Against Child Labour 2020

The theme for World Day Against Child Labour 2020

"COVID-19 - Protect children from child labour now, more than ever"

The theme for World Day Against Child Labour 2019-

“Children should not work in fields, but on dreams”

The theme for World Day Against Child Labour 2018-

'Generation Safe & Healthy'

Also read | Calcutta HC Asks West Bengal Govt To Protect Children From Being Trafficked In COVID Time