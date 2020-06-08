Good News: Mumbai Hairdresser Sets An Example By Giving Free Haircuts To Needy Children

Amid coronavirus lockdown, while the barbershops and grooming establishment remain shut, a hairdresser from Mumbai started giving free haircuts to poor children. According to ANI, Ravindra Birari lives in Titwala and runs his own salon in Bhandup, Mumbai for many years. In a bid to accommodate his passion for social work and hairdressing, Birari decided to give free hair cut to roadside kids once a day a week.

The caption of the video shared by ANI on YouTube read, “Hairdresser in Mumbai is setting an example in terms of extending helping hand during COVID-19 crisis. Donning protective gears, Ravindra Birari visits slum areas of the city to help needy with his skills”.

While speaking to ANI, Birari said, “It is more than two months of lockdown, all salons are closed. Poor children who live on the road can not go anywhere to get their hair cut, so I am giving a free hair cut to children”.

The barber community has been hit hard by the COVID-19 lockdowns. However, Birari’s social work has been lauded by many. A kid, after getting the hair cut, also said, “Uncle is very good. No babe was coming her since lockdown, but he comes here and gives us free hair cut”. Birari with his selfless work is also setting an example for the society in terms of ‘extending help’ to those in need.

COVID-19 outbreak

Meanwhile, as of June 8, Maharashtra has reported 85,975 COVID-19 cases of which 43,601 are active, while 39,314 have been cured/discharged/migrated, whereas 3,060 have succumbed to the virus, according to Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Mumbai also continues to witness an alarming rise in COVID-19 cases. The financial capital of the country saw 1421 new coronavirus cases and 61 deaths on Sunday with 1218 recoveries. Mumbai's alone amounts to 48,549 COVID-19 cases and 1636 deaths as on Sunday, making it more than 50 per cent of Maharashtra's COVID-19 cases.

