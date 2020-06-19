World Refugee Day 2020: Know About The History, Significance And Celebration

World Refugee Day is celebrated every year on June 20. This day is marked to honour the refugees of the world. Most of us are aware that refugees are forced to leave their house because of issues like war, terror attacks, or other crises. But, leaving their houses and staying away from their homes is just the beginning of a tough and challenging journey.

Many a time these refugees have to adjust in terrible weather conditions and sometimes also find themselves living in camps until they are shifted to another place. Nowadays issues and crises faced by refugees have become centre stage news, and hence it is additionally essential to share support and to celebrate World Refugee Day.

Significance and History of World Refugee Day 2020

This day was initially marked in 2001 and World Refugee Day is celebrated every year on 20 June. A huge number of individuals all over the world take time to acknowledge the struggles of refugees throughout the world.

Since many years, it is observed that most of the nations are celebrating their own Refugee Days and even Weeks. But the most popular nation that celebrates this day is Africa.

The World Refugee Day is celebrated on 20 June in several countries, as the UN General Assembly, on 4 December 2000, implemented the resolution 55/76. This resolution by the Un General Assembly noted that as 2001 also marked the 50th anniversary of the 1951 Convention, the Status of Refugees and that the Organization of African Unity (OAU) had approved to have International Refugee Day on 20 June.

On the same day, Africa also had its Africa Refugee Day, and hence the UN and Africa Refugee World Refugee Day overlapped on the same date, i.e 20 June. The General Assembly, therefore, decided that 20 June would be celebrated as World Refugee Day.

How to celebrate and observe World Refugee Day-

Attend a United Nations event

A live digital event is hosted by the UN on this crucial day, World Refugee Day is organised with these interesting events for discussing the world refugee crisis, future goals surrounding the topic, and also about how to make a difference.

Be a friend to refugees in your community

Make some refugees friends in your area and reach out to such individuals, invite them into your home for dinner, or to just spend some time with them by talking to them. You can also introduce them to your local community so that the refugees also feel comfortable around you and your neighbourhood. Because simply being friendly to them and talking to refugees makes a major positive impact on one’s life.

Promo Image Source: Shutterstock