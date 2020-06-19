International Nystagmus Day 2020: Know About Its History, Significance, And Celebration

International Nystagmus Awareness Day is observed on June 20 of every year. This day is established to bring attention to a condition, Nystagmus that can cause severe vision problems. International Nystagmus Awareness Day is a day which aims to bring tools, resources, and occasions and opportunity for education to the lead position in one’s life. As per experts, it depends on the type of Nystagmus, that which treatments should be taken for any particular symptoms. And hence, the treatment and symptoms of this condition vary as per the type of Nystagmus. It is estimated that approximately 1 in 1,000 babies are born with nystagmus, and adults are affected by it, too.

Also read | International Picnic Day 2020: Know About The History, Significance And Celebration

Types of Nystagmus conditions

Jerk nystagmus

Jerk Nystagmus: In this type, the eyes jerk quickly in one direction and are then followed by slow movements in the opposite direction.

Pendular Nystagmus: The eyes move with equal speed in either direction.

The condition, Nystagmus is also classified into 5 different categorisations of diagnoses. One of those is congenital nystagmus which physicians diagnose primarily in infancy or childhood. However, acquired nystagmus can be caused by illness or side effects of classifications is prescribed or misused medications. Of these two categories, congenital nystagmus is more dominant.

Individuals facing the problem of Nystagmus have to face a variety of challenges. As mentioned above, the Nystagmus condition can also cause severe vision problems causing them to be mostly blind. Because when a person suffers from Nystagmus, their eye movements are set apart from others. This leads to them sometimes being bullied in society.

Also read | International Yoga Day: Dutch Army & Police Personnel Will Perform Asanas Virtually

And hence, the International Nystagmus Awareness Day targets to improve some of these concerns by increasing awareness and removing the stigma. While no cure exists for Nystagmus, some of the treatments comprise of contact lenses, glasses, medication, and even surgical interventions. As with many conditions, early involvement of such treatment is important. A physician or an expert will surely determine the type of Nystagmus a person has and then look at the cause of nystagmus and determine the best approach to treatment.

How to observe International Nystagmus Awareness Day 2020?

On the International Nystagmus Awareness Day, try making yourself comfortable with people suffering from nystagmus. Also, learn about some Nystagmus treatments, and find support. You can also participate in a campaign to help raise awareness among the people.

Join a support group.

Host a fundraiser.

Share information on social media.

Take a quiz.

Raise your voice and share your experiences.

Thank others for their support.

Advocate for others.

Gain more knowledge through this easy to read a book from Amazon.

Also read | World Sickle Cell Day 2020: All About Its History And Details Of The Blood Disorder

International Nystagmus Day 2020 History/Significance-

Celebrating International Nystagmus Day 2020 is important as the world needs to know about this condition. This day is to promote worldwide support, fund research, and raise awareness for the eye condition.

Also read | World Sauntering Day Meaning, Significance, History, And Celebration