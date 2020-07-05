What Not To Eat During Shravan Month? Food Items That Should Be Avoided While Fasting

The month of Shravan, also known as Sawan, is considered one of the holiest months of the Hindu calendar. This year, Shravan 2020 will begin on July 6. It is the fifth month of the Hindu calendar which is eagerly awaited by the farmers and the devotees of Lord Shiva. Shravan Somwar vrats are observed by Shiva devotees. Along with it, people also fast for an entire month and give up non-vegetarian food. Here is a list of food items that is advised to be avoided during Shravan:

What not to eat during Shravan?

Brinjal

According to religious beliefs, brinjal should be completely avoided during the fasting season. Another reason that supports the belief is that the stormy weather of Shravan tends to spoil this vegetable. Hence, many do not consume brinjal in the month of Shravan.

Dairy Products

Milk and milk products can cause a little misbalance while fasting and detoxifying your body. It is suggested to not intake dairy products as it causes an acidic reaction in the body while fasting. According to religious beliefs, dairy should be avoided as they are sourced from animals.

Non-Vegetarian food

Observing the Shravan fast helps in making Lord Shiva happy according to mythology. However, scientifically it helps one to detoxify their body and avoid meat will only boost one’s health. The heat produced by meat in the body can restrain from the cleansing process. Hence it should be avoided.

Alcohol

Intoxicants like alcohol are never good for the human body, it spoils the functioning of organs like liver and kidney. Many devotees avoid alcohol and meat both to honour the holy month. Also, consuming alcohol can be problematic while detoxifying your body.

Benefits of the Shravan fast:

According to medical experts, fasting helps in detoxifying the body. It also improves the digestion process. During monsoon, there are high risks of infection and diseases on the rise, fasting helps in maintaining the balance in the body. Fasting also helps in getting rid of the unnecessary stored fats in the body. The intake of water increases while fasting which helps in keeping one’s body hydrated.

(Disclaimer: The contents of the article is not intended to malign any religion, ethnic group, club, organization, company, or individual. Republic does not support or promote any superstitious practice.)