Vicky Kaushal Gives Fans A Glimpse Of His Walk In Monsoon Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Actor Vicky Kaushal recently took to his official social media handle and posted a video in his Instagram story. In the video, fans and followers can see that the actor is out on a walk in the monsoon weather. Read on to know more details about the whole story:

Vicky Kaushal gives a glimpse of his monsoon walk

Uri actor Vicky Kaushal is considered one of the fittest Bollywood personalities and is often seen posting videos and posts of his workout routine on his official social media handle. The actor recently took to his official Instagram account posted a video where he is seen wearing a mask, as he goes out on a walk amidst monsoon. The weather is cloudy and the actor is seen sporting a black cap and a light grey shirt. Here is a photo of the same:

Vicky Kaushal was last seen in Bhoot: Part One - The Haunted Ship, which was released on February 21, 2020. In the horror-thriller film, the actor played the role of Prithvi Prakashan, whereas Ashutosh Rana plays the character of Professor Raghuveer Joshi. The film also featured Meher Vij, Akash Dhar, Bhumi Pednekar, among others, in prominent roles.

On the work front, the Sanju actor has several projects up his sleeves. He will be next seen in films Udham Singh, Manekshaw, The Immortal Ashwatthama, and Takht. In three of the aforementioned films, Vicky Kaushal will play the role of the titular character. He also has 2 films lined up for release -- Udham Singh and Manekshaw.

Udham Singh is an upcoming 2021 biopic on the life of Sardar Udham Singh. It will feature Vicky Kaushal, Banita Sandhu, Stephen Hogan, and other actors in crucial roles. The film will be helmed by Piku director Shoojit Sircar and will be penned by Shubhendu Bhattacharya and Ritesh Shah. Fans are highly anticipating the film.



Manekshaw is an upcoming biopic, based on the life of Field Marshal Sam Hormusji Framji Jamshedji Manekshaw. It is being directed by Meghna Gulzar and will also feature Manjoy Bajpayee in a crucial role. The first look of Meghna Gulzar’s Manekshaw has been revealed.

