What To Do On Shani Jayanti & Other Common Questions Answered About It?

Shani Jayanti is celebrated to mark the birth of Lord Shani, the son of Vivasvan or Surya, the Sun god. Shani is the ruing diety of Planet Saturn, and also the sixth day of the week, i.e. Saturday is also known as Shanivar. The occasion is also known as Shani Amavasya and falls on the Vaishak Chaturdashi Amavasya. Lord Shani is revered as the God of Justice and also delivers results to everyone, depending on their speech, thoughts, and deeds (karma). In 2020, Shani Jayanti will be celebrated on May 22. Here’s what to do on Shani Jayanti. Read ahead to know more-

What to do on Shani Jayanti?

On Shani Jayanti, thousands of people keep a fast in order to please Lord Shani. People also pay their visits to the Shani temples, as it is the best way to come in contact with a positive atmosphere, that is filled with the energy of constant chanting of Shani Mantras. Devotees spend the entire day pleasing Lord Shani.

A fast from sunrise to sunset is observed on this day.

Oil mixed with sesame is offered to the lord. Black items, like sesame oil and black grams, are dear to Lord Shani.

A single meal is consumed after the pujas and the prayers, in the evening.

Visiting a Shani temple for prayers is a must on this day. It is best if the temple has a Pipal tree and a Navagraha Shrine. A diya (oil lamp) is light up at the Pipal tree in the evening and devotees circumambulate around it for seven times. Once that is done, seven ladoos are offered to a black dog.

Reciting Shani Chalisa in the evening is also important.

Shani Jayanti is the most auspicious day for performing Shani Puja, to appease Lord Shani. Shani Dosha Puja can also be performed in order to minimize the effects of Shani.

Shani is considered as a negative planet and many are scared of it and its effects. However, this is actually not an entirely correct belief as Shani, the strict disciplinarian, is not an out and out negative planet. It is a slow planet that augurs success only through continuous effort, consistent discipline, regular hard work and many times hurdles and struggles. Whether Shani will bless or curse a person also depends upon that person's deeds in the present and even the past life.

In other words, it can be said that Shani plays the role of a teacher or a fair judge in our lives. If Saturn is adversely posited in one's personal Kundali, the person may suffer from many problems and may have struggles and stresses, leading to unfavourable consequences, specifically in the matters related to the particular House (where Shani is ill-placed) in a Kundali.

