Ajay Devgn Wears His Love And Devotion To Lord Shiva On His Sleeve And This Is Proof

Ajay Devgn is considered to be one of the best actors in Bollywood and is all geared up to rock the audience with his upcoming Rohit Shetty flick Sooryavanshi costarring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif. The actor was last seen in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior co-starring Kajol and Saif Ali Khan. Ajay Devgn has delivered some epic performances throughout his acting career in movies like Zakhm, Phool Aur Kaante, The Legend of Bhagat Singh, Deewangee, Once Upon A Time In Mumbai, All The Best, Shivaay and many more.

Apart from being known for his performances and fashion game, he is also known for wearing his devotion to Lord Shiva on his sleeve. The actor has time and again professed his love and devotion for Lord Shiva and the pictures he shared on Instagram are proof of the same. Check out Ajay Devgn's photos that prove the same:

Ajay Devgn's love for Shiva is immense, check out these pictures

Ajay Devgn's devotion to Lord Shiva is immense and the picture shared below is quite the proof. In the picture below, the actor has got Lord Sjiva's tattoo on the left side of his chest. Have a look below-

ALSO READ | Ajay Devgn Starrer 'Qayamat: City Under Threat': Lesser-known Facts

The actor has, time and again, shared pictures of Lord Shiva on his Instagram feed. He has shared a picture of the Lord and captioned with a post on the occasion of Maha Shivratri. Check out:

ALSO READ | Ajay Devgn's 'Bedardi' Was Initially Offered To THESE Two Actors; Read Fun Trivia

The devotee of Lord Shiva has not only offered prayers on the occasion of Mahashivratri but also on other occasions like Diwali. Check out the post shared below:

ALSO READ | Ajay Devgn's Most Liked Pictures On Instagram That You Must Check Out

ALSO READ | Ajay Devgn's Movies Based On Freedom Fighters; See Full List

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.