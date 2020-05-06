Lord Buddha Images To Share With Family And Friends On Occasion Of Buddha Purnima

Buddha Purnima marks the birthday of Prince Siddhartha Gautama who is believed to be the founder of Buddhism. The day generally falls on a full moon night and is considered sacred for a large number of devotees living around the world. The special day is followed with proper rituals by followers of both Hinduism and Buddhism. Buddha Purnima generally falls in the month of April or May. Buddha Purnima 2020 will be celebrated on May 7 this year.

On the occasion of Buddha Purnima 2020, you can wish your family and friends in a number of ways. There are quite a few rituals that are followed on this day to make the most out of the auspicious full moon day. The day celebrates the birth, death, and attainment of Lord Buddha as all of it happened on the same date. Donating gifts, money, and essentials of other sorts is also a significant part of this day.

You can share ‘Happy Buddha Purnima’ images with your family and friends and also send them wishes and quotes of various kind. You will also have the option to share high-quality Lord Buddha wallpapers which will look great anywhere. Here are a few images that you can circulate in groups and send to people who are close to you.

Buddha Purnima as a festival is celebrated by a huge number of people settled around the world. People completely invest themselves in prayers on this auspicious day. On this day, devotees dress up in white clothes and avoid the consumption of non-vegetarian food. Long processions can be observed where people travel to Buddhist temples which are commonly known as Pagodas. There is also a ritual where people water the sacred tree which is the Bodhi Tree. A few places like the Bodhi Temple have a large number of visitors around this time as it is where Lord Buddha is said to have attained moksha.

Image Courtesy: Shutterstock and Canva