When Is Chocolate Day? Greetings And Images To Send To Your Loved Ones On This Day

Chocolate Day is one of the days in the much-awaited Valentine's week that starts from February 7 and ends on Valentine's Day on February 14. This year, the much popular Chocolate day would fall on a Tuesday. Read on to know more about this day and how to wish someone special on this occasion.

When is Chocolate Day?

Chocolate Day is the third day of the globally popular and celebrated Valentine's week and this year, it would fall on February 9, 2021, on a Tuesday. The day is marked with the exchange of chocolates between loved ones and it falls a day after Propose Day on February 8, and a day before Teddy Day on February 10. While each day has its own significance, this day is rather special with people adding sweetness to their relationship by giving each other sweet treats. Here is an entire February day list.

February 7, 2021 - Rose Day

February 8, 2021 - Propose Day

February 9, 2021 - Chocolate Day

February 10, 2021 - Teddy Day

February 11, 2021 - Promise Day

February 12, 2021 - Hug Day

February 13, 2021 - Kiss Day

February 14, 2021 - Valentine's Day

Chocolate Day Images

Chocolate Day wishes

Chocolate becomes much more sweeter when I share it with you. Happy Chocolate Day!

There are only two things on this planet that can melt me: my girlfriend’s cute face and a bundle of chocolates. Happy chocolate day my lovely girlfriend!

Sending you a wish dipped in chocolate and sprinkled with love. Happy Chocolate Day.

Chocolate says I Love You much better than just words. Wishing you a very beautiful and sweet Chocolate Day 2021.

The occasion of Chocolate Day reminds us all that life is all about spreading sweetness and happiness. Warm greetings on Chocolate Day to you.

May your life be filled be happiness and joy. May the sweetness of chocolate fill every page of your life. Happy chocolate day.

I want to retain you like the sweetness of chocolate. Be with me always and fill my life with your sweet love. Happy chocolate day dear one.

Image Credits: dorabrowndesign Instagram account