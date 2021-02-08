Propose Day Images And Quotes To Share With Special Someone To Celebrate This Occasion

Propose day is one of the most significant days of valentine's week. It's the day people confess their feelings for their romantic interests. Here are some images and quotes you can use to convey your feelings to your partner.

Propose Day Images

Also Read: Propose Day Wishes That Will Help You Tell Your Partner What They Mean To You

Valentine's day is coming up and with it, a series of other celebrations for Valentine's week. Propose day is one of the most prominent days as you set your on your romantic journey by asking your partner out. The valentine's week includes a total of seven celebration days - Rose Day, Propose Day, Chocolate Day, Teddy Day, Promise Day, Hug Day and Kiss Day. All of these days symbolise a special expression of love that people use to convey their feelings. You can use gifts and flowers to give your romantic partners. You can also send them some nice Valentine's day e-greeting cards and photos along with some quotes that truly convey your feelings. Here are some images and quotes you can use to send to your loved ones on this day.

Also Read: Propose Day Quotes: Seal Your Place In Your Beloved's Heart With These Heartfelt Messages

Propose day Images and Quotes you can send your loved ones

Growing old together can be the best part of our lives. Let’s make it happen. Hold my hand and I will take you to the land of undying love!

As long as you are with me in life, I don’t need any more reason to live for. You are my love, my life and my destiny. Happy propose day!

I wanted someone to love, I wanted someone to be there, and all I want is someone like you!

My feelings for you have only grown stronger since the day we first met. I want to seal our bond forever today. Happy Propose Day, love.

I was looking for a meaning in life and then god presented you before me. And I realized where I truly belong! Happy propose day!

My love, you made every second of my life beautiful. Will you hold my hand forever?

There isn’t a second I don’t think about you. I love you so much. Will you be mine?

Nights were cold and the days were dull before I met you. You’re the reason why the sun shines so bright every day! Wishing you a happy propose day!

I have been to places and took on journeys, but I’ve never met a more beautiful person than you and a truer soul than yours. Will you be mine?

It’d be a shame if I had never met you in my life. But it will be a crime now if I don’t hold your hands for life. Will you be mine, please?

I always had a huge crush on you, but today I am proposing to you. Will you be my forever valentine?

I don’t know what tomorrow wants from me, but I know that my heart won’t let you go today. Stay with me! Happy propose day!

Roads are meant to take you to places. But when they all lead you to a person, that person is special! Be mine forever, will you?

*Quotes sourced from various collection of websites.

Credits for all Images: Shutterstock

Also Read: What Day Is After Propose Day? What You Should Know About 'Chocolate Day'

Also Read: Propose Day: People Share Their Feelings With Memes To Show What It Means To Be Single