When Is Diwali In 2020? All About Diwali 2020 And Its Significance

Diwali is one of the most widely celebrated Indian festivals. Diwali festival is observed in the Kartika month according to the Hindu calendar. The festival of light is celebrated across India on the 15th day of the Kartika month. People light diyas (earthen lamps) and lamps all around in the house, make rangolis in front of their house, wear new clothes, pray to Goddess Laxmi, make sweets and share with it neighbours as well as near and dear family members. Read on to know 'When is Diwali in 2020?' and Diwali significance in India.

When is Diwali in 2020?

Diwali 2020 falls on November 14th this year. The day is celebrated a day after Dhanteras which falls on November 13th. People offer prayers to Goddess Laxmi on the day between the puja muhurat timings. Here is the Lakshmi puja muhurat according to the four cities of India, according to drikpanchang portal.

05:28 PM to 07:24 PM - New Delhi

06:01 PM to 08:01 PM - Mumbai

04:54 PM to 06:52 PM - Kolkata

05:42 PM to 07:42 PM - Hyderabad

Significance of Diwali

Diwali is celebrated with the exchange of gifts, lightning of the lamp, decorating houses, delicious food and rejoicing with firecrackers at night. This is done so as to commemorate Lord Ram's return to Ayodhya, his home, from his 14 years of exile. Some also believed that Diwali also celebrates Goddess Laxmi's wedding with Lord Vishnu. Diwali is celebrated for four long days. The first day is the Naraka Chaturdasi, the second day is Amavasya. The third day is auspicious, called Kartika Shuddha Padyami, and the fourth day is called as the Yama Dvitiya or Bhai Dooj.

This year, due to the coronavirus pandemic in India, fewer people are expected to leave their home. Many states have laid out guidelines with respect to the rules to be followed during Diwali this year. Recently, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray hinted at the reopening of places of religious worship. He mentioned that a standard operating procedure would be followed for avoiding crowds and ensuring physical distancing while visiting the religious places after Diwali. While in Haryana, where burning firecrackers was banned until now, is now being allowed for only two hours a day. Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that people in the State will be allowed to sell and burst crackers for two hours on the occasion of Diwali. Happy Diwali 2020!

