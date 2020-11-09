'Naanga Romba Busy's Quirky Tale Will Take Audience On A Rollercoaster Ride This Diwali

Actor Prasanna unveiled the trailer of his forthcoming Tamil movie Naanga Romba Busy on Sunday, November 8 online. The two-minute-long trailer narrates the quirky tale of a police officer who joins hands with two thieves to make some easy money to solve a financial crisis. Naanga Romba Busy directed by Badri is the official remake of the Kannada movie Mayabazar 2016.

The movie is bankrolled by Sundar C under his production banner. Interestingly, Sundar C's partner Khusbu Sundar too shared the trailer of the forthcoming movie. Besides Prasanna and Khusbu Sundar, Naanga Romba Busy cast also shared the trailer on their respective social media handles.

Naanga Romba Busy trailer review

Naanga Romba Busy trailer introduces the central characters of the film who are ready to go to any extent to earn money. While Yogi Babu and Ashwin Kakumanu essay the role of two conmen, Prasanna plays the role of an honest police officer. Naanga Romba Busy based on Kannada movie Mayabazar 2016 borrows the basic premise from the original. However, what sets it apart is its performances. Yogi Babu as a conman is terrific, and so is Ashwin and Prasanna. Here is Naanga Romba Busy's trailer:

Naanga Romba Busy cast and premiere date details

Besides Prasanna, Yogi, and Ashwin, actors like Shaam, Shruti Marathe, Rittika Sen, and VTV Ganesh are also part of Naanga Romba Busy cast. The quirky tale of love and deceit will premiere exclusively on Sun TV this Diwali. Interestingly, Naanga Romba Busy is the first Tamil movie to have a direct-to-television release.

Meanwhile, Kannada film Mayabazar 2016 had Raj B Shetty, Vasishta Simha, Achyuth Kumar, and Prakash Raj in the lead. The movie narrates the tale of a policeman and a conman who cross paths when they are in need of money. The film is set in the backdrop of demonetisation and is directed by debutant Radhakrishna Reddy. The movie released before lockdown received rave reviews from audiences and critics alike.

