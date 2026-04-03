When Is Easter Sunday 2026? Know History And Significance Of This Festival

Like Christmas, Good Friday and Easter are considered significant occasions in the Christian community worldwide. Easter Sunday is primarily celebrated to commemorate the resurrection of Jesus Christ.

But why is Easter celebrated two days after Good Friday? It is worth noting that in the year 2026, Easter will be celebrated on Sunday, April 5, while Good Friday was observed two days prior, on Friday, April 3. The Saturday falling between these two days is observed as part of 'Holy Week'.

Easter celebrates the rebirth of Jesus Christ | Image: Freepik

Why is Easter celebrated after Good Friday?

According to Christian religious belief, Jesus was crucified on Good Friday. However, two days later—on Sunday—Jesus was resurrected. In celebration of this joyous event, Christians observe the day two days after Good Friday as Easter Sunday. It is a festival marked by joy, enthusiasm, faith, belief and miracles, celebrating the rebirth of Lord Jesus.

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According to the Bible, after Jesus was resurrected, he remained on Earth for 40 days. During this time, he taught His disciples lessons of love, mercy, forgiveness, humanity and compassion. Subsequently, Jesus ascended to heaven forever. Therefore, from Good Friday leading up to Easter, Christians reflect upon the final events of Jesus' life during the Holy Week. This period is regarded as a time symbolising mourning, prayer, and ultimately, joy.

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Easter symbolises mourning, prayer and joy | Image: Freepik

Why does Easter fall on a different date every year?

Easter is celebrated on a Sunday every year. Hence, it is referred to as Easter Sunday. However, the specific date varies from year to year. This occurs because the timing of Easter is determined by the first full moon that follows the vernal equinox. For this reason, the festival falls on a different date each year. In 2026, the first full moon of spring occurs on April 2 at 5:11 AM in Jerusalem. Therefore, April's Pink Full Moon is referred to as the Paschal Moon (the Easter Full Moon). Consequently, Easter Sunday will be celebrated on April 5 this year.

How ​​do Christians celebrate Easter Sunday?