When Is Eid Al-Fitr 2020 In UK Celebrated? Know All Details And Wishes To Send Here

Eid al-Fitr is one of the most important days in the lives of people from the Muslim Community. They all meet together and feast on this special occasion. People also meet their relatives and ask for blessing from them. Eid al-Fitr is celebrated on the first day of Shawwal. Shawwal is the tenth month according to the Islamic calendar and it marks the end of Ramadan. The Islamic calendar is derived from a lunar cycle and has a different length compared to the Gregorian calendar used worldwide. The date of this holy day shifts every year based on the position of the moon and they celebrate a new year about 11 days earlier each year. Here is all you need to know about Eid al-Fitr happening in the United Kingdom.

Read Also | Adnan Sami Gives Savage Reply To Pakistani Troll Who Asked If He'd Celebrate Eid This Year

When is Eid al-Fitr 2020 in UK

The timing and the day of Eid al-Fitr are usually dependent on the sighting of the crescent moon following the New Moon. The festivities only starts after the crescent moon is visible. One such factor is the sky being clear. A number of other factors are also taken into consideration to know When is Eid al-Fitr 2020 in the UK celebrated. The exact date of holidays cannot be predicted with certainty. The date also changes depending on the local dates that differ from country to country. This is what leads to the festival being celebrated in one country a day earlier than in other countries. With all of this in mind, the predicted dates for the festival in the UK are as follows. Eid al-Fitr in the UK in 2020 will begin in the evening of Saturday, May 23, 2020, and ends in the evening of Sunday, May 24, 2020.

Read Also | COVID-19: Michelin-Star Chef Vikas Khanna To Feed 1.75 Lakh People On Eid In Mumbai

Since this year we are facing the global outbreak of COVID-19 people will not be able to meet each on this holy day. But if you want to wish your friends and family for the occasion, here are some wishes you can forward to them-

"May the blessings of Allah fill your life with happiness and open all the doors of success now and always. Eid Mubarak!" "May God give you happiness of heaven above. Happy Eid Mubarak To You All." "May this special day bring peace, happiness and prosperity to everyone. Eid Mubarak!" "May Allah blessings be with you today, tomorrow and always. Eid Mubarak!"



Read Also | Offer Eid Namaz At Home With Family, Bengal Imams' Body Asks Muslims

"May Allah bring you joy, happiness, peace and prosperity on this blessed occasion. Wishing you and your family on this happy occasion of Eid! Eid Mubarak!"



"May Allah flood your life with happiness on this occasion, your heart with love, your soul with spiritual, your mind with wisdom, wishing you a very Happy Eid."



"May the magic of this Eid bring lots of happiness in your life and may you celebrate it with all your close friends & may it fill your heart with wonders. Eid Mubarak"

Read Also | Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa Mosque To Reopen To Worshippers After Eid Holiday