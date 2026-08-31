When Is Janmashtami 2026? Know Date, Significance, Shubh Muhurat, Nishita Kaal And More

Krishna Janmashtami 2026: It is one of the most important festivals for Hindus as it celebrates the birth of Lord Krishna. The day falls on the Ashtami Tithi of Krishna Paksha in the month of Bhadrapada. On this day, devotees observe a fast and worship Lord Krishna at midnight during Nishita Kaal which is midnight.

(A representative image | Freepik)

Krishna Janmashtami 2026: Shubh Muhurat

Nishita Puja Time - 12:45 AM to 01:30 AM, Sep 05

Midnight Moment - 01:07 AM, Sep 05

Chandrodaya Moment - 12:07 AM, Sep 05, Krishna Dashami

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Ashtami Tithi Begins - 04:55 PM on Sep 03, 2026

Ashtami Tithi Ends - 02:43 PM on Sep 04, 2026

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Rohini Nakshatra Begins - 02:59 PM on Sep 03, 2026

Rohini Nakshatra Ends - 01:34 PM on Sep 04, 2026

Krishna Janmashtami 2026: Significance

Since it is believed that Lord Krishna was born at midnight, the festival will be observed on the evening of September 4. Lord Krishna’s birth marks the victory of good over evil. He came into the world to defeat his uncle Kansa, the cruel king of Mathura and brother of Devaki, who was spreading chaos on Earth. This festival is both a sacred occasion and a lively cultural celebration, with traditions like Rasa Lila, Dahi Handi, devotional dances, and music keeping the spirit alive.

(A representative image | Freepik)

Krishna Janmashtami 2026: Rituals

On this day, devotees observe fast and decorate their house temple. This fast is broken the next day when both Rohini Nakshatra and Ashtami Tithi are over. Devotees wake up early in the morning and wear clean clothes. At midnight, bathe the Lord Krishna idol with milk, honey, curd and Ganga jal. Offer new clothes and fresh flowers. Recite bhajans and perform aarti.