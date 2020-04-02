When Is National Find A Rainbow Day And How Is It Celebrated?

Every year April 3 is celebrated as the National Find a Rainbow Day. A rainbow is an arch of colors that are caused by reflection, refraction and dispersion of light in water droplets resulting in a spectrum of light appearing in the sky.

When is National Find a Rainbow Day?

The National Find a Rainbow Day is observed every year on April 3. Finding a rainbow is not as easy as it sounds. In early April if you are lucky enough then you may be able to find a rainbow and you might even be able to take a snapshot of the wonderful rainbow.

How to observe National Find a Rainbow Day

Several people celebrate this day by cooking rainbow coloured food items. People also use a prism to make a rainbow of their own. Students draw and paint rainbows on this day. The origin of the National Find a Rainbow Day has not been discovered yet. There are several people who enjoy dressing up in rainbow-coloured clothes.

