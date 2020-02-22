Rainbow Makeup Allows You To Experiment With Different Shades; Know How?

Makeup is an essential part of women's lives across the world. It gives you an edge over others by making you feel confident in own your skin. It not only enhances the beauty of a person, but it also does help in making a fashionable statement. Every coming day, you will find a new make-up trend storming the internet.

Some of the popular trends to hit the market are glass make-up, floating eyeliners or blown out blush. But the latest makeup trend that you definitely need to try is that of Rainbow makeup.

All you need to know about the Rainbow Makeup

Image Credit: Goal 8k Instagram

As the name suggests, Rainbow makeup involves application of multiple colours eyeshadows on your eyes. Wherein no one shade matches the other. Rainbow makeup is super-fun, you can opt it for a casual meeting with friends, at a themed party or at a music festival.

Netizens are going ga-ga over this latest trend. In fact, many popular celebrities have been time and again spotted wearing this fascinating makeup trend.

Rainbow makeup allows you to play with pop and neon shades. Be it in the form of lipsticks, eyeshadows or hair. If you are someone who loves doing bright eye makeup and nude lips, then the rainbow eye makeup is something which is made for you. One can either wear different shades eyeshadows on your water line or on the eyelids, that's just your personal call.

Rainbow eyes focusing on the waterline

Image Credit: Marianaa Ontiveros Instagram

Rainbow eyes focusing on the eyelids

Image Credit: Dama Riva Instagram

Rainbow Hair

Not just rainbow eyes, various famous personalities have rocked the rainbow hair trend like a pro. In order to achieve Rainbow hair, all you need to do is colour your hair in the VIBGYOR pattern and flaunt it. The rainbow hair trend looks really cool and uber-chic. You can wear this hair colour with any attire western or ethnic. When combined with rainbow eyemakeup, it looks very voguish and gives you a quirky look.

Image Credit: Adah Sharma Instagram

Image Credit: Adah Sharma Instagram

