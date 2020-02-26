Rare 'rainbow Snake' Spotted In Florida Forest After Nearly 50 Years

A rare species of snake called Farancia erytrogramma was spotted in Florida's Ocala National Forest by a woman hiker. Also known as Rainbow Snake or eel moccasin, the reptile was almost four feet long and was last spotted about 50 years ago in 1969, as per reports. Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission shared the news along with the rare pictures on their Facebook page.

A rare sighting

This species has been spotted for the first time in Marion County since 1969, according to the Florida Museum of Natural History.

According to the Facebook post, hiker Tracey Cauthen stumbled upon this rainbow snake, which had iridescent blue-black scales with stripes of red and pink along its sides and yellow streaks closer to its belly.

According to biologists of Wildlife Research Institute, these rainbow snakes are nonvenomous and highly-aquatic reptiles. They are found hidden in vegetation on the water's edge, and also burrow near lakes, marshes and other wetlands. They are named as 'eel moccasin' because of their habit of eating eels. They also prey on tadpoles, salamanders, and small frogs.

There are two recognised subspecies of Rainbow Snake- the common rainbow snake and the southern Florida rainbow snake.

Biologists with the Wildlife Research Institute thought that this rainbow snake was seen in the forest because the recent lowering of water levels at the Rodman Reservoir had encouraged it to move. The snake has occasionally been seen crossing the road at night during or after heavy rains, according to the institude.

The snakes are considered to be entirely non-threatening to humans. "If captured, it may press its pointed tail tip into one's hand," the institute wrote. "The tail is totally harmless and cannot sting or even break the skin." While these snakes are rarely seen by humans, they are not endangered. They are a species of "least concern" and their population is stable according to the International Union for Conservation of Nature Red List, the Facebook post further read.

