When Is Parama Ekadashi In June 2026? Know Shubh Muhurat, Puja Vidhi, Significance And More
Parama Ekadashi is one of the important Ekadashis as it is said to bless worshippers with divine grace and peace from Lord Vishnu.
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Parama Ekadashi: Dedicated to Lord Vishnu, Parama Ekadashi falls during leaped month, also known as Adhika Masa, Malmas and Puroshottam Masa. Ekadashi, which falls during krishna Paksha of the Adhika Masa, is known as Parama Ekadashi. This Ekadashi is also known as Adhika Masa Ekadashi. This year, it will fall on June 11.
Parama Ekadashi 2026: Shubh Timings
Ekadashi Tithi Begins - 12:57 AM on June 11, 2026
Ekadashi Tithi Ends - 10:36 PM on June 11, 2026
On 12th June, Parana Time - 06:00 AM to 08:40 AM
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On Parana Day Dwadashi End Moment - 07:36 PM
Parama Ekadashi 2026: Significance
Parama Ekadashi is one of the important Ekadashis as it is said to bless worshippers with divine grace and peace from Lord Vishnu. Devotees on this day observe a fast to seek the blessings of Lord Vishnu and get rid of their sins committed in the past, negativity and enlighten them.
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Parama Ekadshi 2026: Puja Vidhi
Get up early in the morning, take a bath and wear fresh clothes.
Clean your home temple and bathe the idol. Vow to observe a fast and pray to Lord Vishnu by reciting Satya Narayan Katha.
Offer flowers, dhoop and chant mantras. Devotees can recite Vishnu Sahasranama Stotram or chant Om Namah Bhagavan Vaasudevaaya.
Light the lamp and do the arti.
Conclude your puja by offering Lord Vishnu chapan bhog.
Avoid eating tamsik food, rice and wheat if you are observing a fast.
Rice is prohibited to eat even if you are not fasting.
Devotees can do charity work on this day.
Break the fast during Dwadashi as per the shubh muhurat (mentioned above).