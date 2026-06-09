When Is Parama Ekadashi In June 2026? Know Shubh Muhurat, Puja Vidhi, Significance And More

Parama Ekadashi: Dedicated to Lord Vishnu, Parama Ekadashi falls during leaped month, also known as Adhika Masa, Malmas and Puroshottam Masa. Ekadashi, which falls during krishna Paksha of the Adhika Masa, is known as Parama Ekadashi. This Ekadashi is also known as Adhika Masa Ekadashi. This year, it will fall on June 11.

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Parama Ekadashi 2026: Shubh Timings

Ekadashi Tithi Begins - 12:57 AM on June 11, 2026

Ekadashi Tithi Ends - 10:36 PM on June 11, 2026

On 12th June, Parana Time - 06:00 AM to 08:40 AM

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On Parana Day Dwadashi End Moment - 07:36 PM

Parama Ekadashi 2026: Significance

Parama Ekadashi is one of the important Ekadashis as it is said to bless worshippers with divine grace and peace from Lord Vishnu. Devotees on this day observe a fast to seek the blessings of Lord Vishnu and get rid of their sins committed in the past, negativity and enlighten them.

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Parama Ekadshi 2026: Puja Vidhi

Get up early in the morning, take a bath and wear fresh clothes.

Clean your home temple and bathe the idol. Vow to observe a fast and pray to Lord Vishnu by reciting Satya Narayan Katha.

Offer flowers, dhoop and chant mantras. Devotees can recite Vishnu Sahasranama Stotram or chant Om Namah Bhagavan Vaasudevaaya.

Light the lamp and do the arti.

Conclude your puja by offering Lord Vishnu chapan bhog.

Avoid eating tamsik food, rice and wheat if you are observing a fast.

Rice is prohibited to eat even if you are not fasting.

Devotees can do charity work on this day.