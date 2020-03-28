When Is Rajasthan Day 2020? Everything About Land Of Kings' Foundation Day

Rajasthan, popularly known as the ‘Lands of Kings’, is a state situated in northern India. It is the largest Indian state going by the area and the seventh-largest state according to population. Rajasthan comprises most of the Thar Desert which is also known as the Great Indian Desert and shares borders with the Pakistani Punjab provinces. The ‘Land of Kings’ is soon going to celebrate its foundation day, known as Rajasthan Day. Read on to know about when is Rajasthan Day 2020.

When is Rajasthan Day 2020?

Rajasthan Day is celebrated on March 30 every year. It is known as the foundation day because it commemorates the day in which the entire state came into existence. The ‘Land of Kings’ celebrates Rajasthan Day with radiant and invigorating events happening all across the state. However, this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, a 21-days lockdown has been declared by the Government of India.

The foundation day pays homage to the valour, strong willpower and sacrifice of the people of Rajasthan. The state was earlier known as Rajputana and Rajasthan came into existence and got its recognition on March 30, 1949. Hence every year the entire day celebrates its foundation on March 30.

Being located at the forefront of the Indian civilisation, Rajasthan houses an amazing display of arts and architecture, which is a sign of it being a princely state. Each individual kingdom of Rajasthan had a distinctive style of architecture and arts making it one of the most culturally diverse places in the world. Here are a few places that are a testimony to it:

Jaipur

Udaipur

Jodhpur

Jaisalmer

Bikaner

