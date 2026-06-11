When Is Shukra Pradosh 2026? Know Shubh Muhurat, Vrat Vidhi, Rituals And Significance

Shukra Pradosh 2026: Pradosh Vrat is observed on both Trayodashi Tithis - Shukla Paksha Trayodashi and Krishna Paksha Trayodashi - in the lunar month. It falls during Pradosha Kala, which starts after Sunset, and when the day falls on Friday, it is called Shukhra Pradosha. This month, it is falling on June 12. Pradosh refers to the twilight just before nightfall, which is regarded as an auspicious time to worship Lord Shiva. Observing this fast is believed to be an effective way to strengthen the Moon. Devotees also worship Goddess Parvati on this day, as she symbolises Nature.

Shukra Pradosh 2026: Shubh Muhurat

Day Pradosha Time - 07:16 PM to 09:25 PM

Trayodashi Tithi Begins - 07:36 PM on June 12, 2026

Trayodashi Tithi Ends - 04:07 PM on June 13, 2026

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Pradosha Puja Muhurat - 07:36 PM to 09:25 PM

Shukra Pradosh 2026: Significance

Devotees observe Pradosha Vrat to gain marital happiness, pleasure, beauty and wealth. This fast is beneficial for women and invites the presence of Goddess Lakshmi in the home. On this day, devotees worship Lord Shiva, and when it falls on Friday, the blessings of Lord Shiva merge with Goddess Parvati and Venus (Shukra), the planet of luxury and love.

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Observing this fast brings success to business, removes obstacles in marriage and fosters harmony between couples. It also cleanses past negativity and protects from spiritual harm.

Shukra Pradosh 2026: Rituals and Vrat Vidhi

To observe the fast, wake up early in the morning, take a bath and wear clean clothes.

Perform puja during Pradosh Kaal (the 90-minute window just after sunset).

Do Abhishek at Shiva Lingam, followed by belpatra, white flowers and fruits.

Worship Goddess Parvati and offer sindoor.

Recite or listen to Katha.

Devotees observing a fast are advised to avoid consuming grains, salt, onion, garlic, or non-vegetarian food.

Don't sleep during the evening Pradosha Kaal.