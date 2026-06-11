DYK Your Pets Experience Jealousy? Know Signs, Causes And Ways To Manage It

Many pet owners have noticed their dog pushing between them and another pet or their cat demanding attention the moment someone else receives it. These behaviours often lead people to wonder whether pets can experience jealousy. While animal emotions are not identical to human emotions, research suggests that dogs and cats may display behaviours that resemble jealousy, particularly when they sense a threat to their bond with their owners.

Can pets feel jealous?

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According to pet experts and PetMD, both cats and dogs exhibit behaviours associated with jealousy. This is especially when attention, resources or social relationships appear to be threatened. According to animal behaviourists, the reactions are connected to feelings of insecurity, competition or changes in the environment. It is rather jealousy in the human sense.

What does research say?

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According to the National Institute of Health, pets experience a form of jealousy. Usually, in its earliest form or as pets say, at the primordial form. Studies conclude that snapping, whining and pushing between the owner and rival are signs of jealousy. Similarly, other studies have found that pets, especially dogs, display jealous behaviours when their owners show affection to other dogs. When it comes to cats, their jealousy could be represented as aggression. They show aggression toward other cats that threaten their security.

Signs of a pet being jealous

According to PetMD, some common behaviours that may indicate jealousy or attention-seeking include:

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Aggression

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Aggression can be in the form of snapping, lunging, biting or nibbling. Pets may sometimes bite the 'rival' or get in between the owner and the other person.

Vocalising

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Pets may aggressively bark, hiss or growl when owners are greeted or visitors arrive. They do this on purpose to drive the strangers away.

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Accidents inside

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Since pets can’t talk to us, they express themselves through their actions. A pet can show they’re upset by having accidents in the house. Urinating outside the litter box and not using the designated spot for littering are some ways they try to get their owner's reaction.

Leaving the room

According to a study published in PetMD, a veterinarian revealed that some pets, when they get mad, may tend to withdraw and leave the room their owner is in.

Being clingy

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According to a pet expert, pets can be clingy when they feel jealous of a third person in the room. Cats start knocking things off the table. And according to them, a dog may sit up and beg to try and get attention, or sit up on their hind legs.

What can trigger these behaviours?

Experts say pets may become jealous or insecure when there are significant changes in their environment. Common triggers include:

Bringing home a new pet

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They feel threatened by the existence of a new animal in the same vicinity as them. Hence, this triggers their jealous behaviour.

The arrival of a baby

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The arrival of a newborn baby can make a pet feel suddenly sidelined.

Giving more attention to another animal

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Giving another animal more pets and simply focusing on another person's pet can immediately spark a possessive reaction.

How can pet parents manage it?

Veterinarians recommend adopting a few methods to help reduce feelings of insecurity:

Giving adequate attention, exercise and mental stimulation

Introducing new pets and members gradually

Maintaining routines and rewarding calm behaviour by giving them treats