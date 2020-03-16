When Is St Patrick's Day And Why Is It Celebrated Across The Globe?

St. Patrick's Day is one of the most highly anticipated holidays in Ireland. The cultural celebration that is held each year in remembrance of Saint Patrick, the patron saint of Ireland. Every year, St. Patrick's Day is celebrated on March 17 and the festivities are full of extravagant parades and revelrous parties.

When is St. Patrick's Day and why is it celebrated?

St. Patrick's Day is celebrated every year on March 17, 2020. The festival is widely celebrated in the UK, USA, Ireland, Canada, Brazil, Argentina, Australia and New Zealand. Moreover, St. Patrick's Day is a National Holiday in the Republic of Ireland, Northern Ireland, some states of Canada and Montserrat. St. Patrick's Day holds the record of being the most celebrated National Holiday in the world.

St. Patrick's Day became an official holiday in the 17th century and is one of the most widely celebrated festivals of the Catholic Church. St. Patrick's Day is a celebration of Christianity, as well as Irish culture. According to the history of the festival, this day not only commemorates the arrival of St. Patrick in Ireland but it also celebrates the beginning of Christianity in the country.

One of the most prominent traditions of St. Patrick Day is to wear the colour green. It is customary to wear a green shamrock on this day, as according to legends, St. Patrick used a shamrock to teach the Irish about the Holy Trinity. The colour green is also historically significant to Ireland itself, as many of the country's national movements and organisations have used the colour green in their insignia. Every year on St. Patrick's Day, all the members of a parade don flamboyant green clothes to celebrate the history of Ireland and its Patron Saint.

