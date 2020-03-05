Emilia Clarke's Brother's Christmas Gift For Her Had A 'Game Of Thrones' Connection

While some fans may not have loved the ending of Game of Thrones, the show's influence on the high fantasy genre is undeniable. Emilia Clarke, who played the role of Daenerys Targaryen in Game of Thrones, recently featured on the BBC's Radio 2 Breakfast Show. During the interview, she revealed that she had burst into tears when she received her brother's Christmas gift.

Emilia Clarke emotionally reveals the gift that her brother got her for Christmas

Also Read | Emilia Clarke welcomes New Year 2020 alongside mother in India? See pic

Emilia Clarke was not the only member of her family who worked in Game of Thrones as her brother worked for the show too. He was part of the camera department of Game of Thrones. During the interview, Emilia Clarke said that she was such a frustratingly good girl that she did not steal any prop from the set of Game of Thrones.

Also Read | Emilia Clarke bans selfies with fans, here's the reason

However, Emilia Clarke revealed that her elder brother, who worked in the camera department, gave her the most amazing Christmas gift. Emilia Clarke said that when she opened her Christmas present, she just burst into tears, as her brother had gifted her one of the Targaryen flags from Game of Thrones' set.

The actor added that the Targaryen flags were going up in a place of pride. She also mentioned that she always asked the Game of Thrones production for props like wigs and coats. Emilia Clarke also revealed that, as of now, she had eight props from the show.

Also Read | Emilia Clarke's winter wardrobe to take cues from for a fashionable look

After the end of Game of Thrones, Emilia Clarke returned to the big screen in the thriller film, Above Suspicion, which released on June 20, 2019. She also starred in another film, Last Christmas, which hit theatres on November 15, 2019. Last Christmas was a romantic comedy that was directed by Paul Feig. Emilia Clarke played the lead role as Katarina "Kate". The movie was a stunning success and made around $121.6 million at the box office.

Also Read | Emilia Clarke's red carpet looks prove that she is a true Khaleesi off screen as well

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.