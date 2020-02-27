Robin Van Persie Believed Mikel Arteta Was Arsenal Manager Material Over Christmas Dinner

Robin van Persie has explained how he knew Mikel Arteta was fit to become manager of Arsenal football club someday in the future. Mikel Arteta was appointed as Arsenal manager following the sacking of Unai Emery in December. A passion for tactics and an affinity for team spirit led Robin van Persie to believe that his then clubmate Mikel Arteta was destined for the manager's job.

Arsenal's positive run of form

Following only one win in 13 matches across all competitions, ex-Arsenal manager Unai Emery was given the boot and replaced by Mikel Arteta after Freddie Ljungberg's temporary spell. The 37-year-old has already turned the fortunes of the club amidst the toxic atmosphere after a 2-1 loss against Chelsea on his debut as Arsenal manager. Since the turn of the year, Arsenal are the only team in England that haven't lost a game and recorded three consecutive wins last week over Newcastle United, Olympiacos and Everton.

Rob van Persie admits Mikel Arteta had managerial characteristics as a player

Having been handed the captain's armband as the start of the 2011-12 campaign, Robin van Persie played alongside Mikel Arteta for just one season. But that time spent together was enough for the Robin Van Persie to figure out that the Spaniard was future manager material. While speaking to Stats Perform, Robin Van Persie confided he could see Arteta becoming the Arsenal manager in the future because he was constantly talking about tactics to Robin Van Persie, "Yes, I did see Arteta becoming a manager for the future. I played along with him, if I'm correct, for one year. I was the captain for Arsenal at the time; he was our vice-captain. He was constantly talking about tactics and how we should play as a team. He was really good in that way."

Very proud of the team after a tough game. Let’s keep working and improving #coyg #arsenalvseverton #arsenal pic.twitter.com/He3SrbvHpe — Mikel Arteta (@m8arteta) February 23, 2020

The Robin Van Persie Arteta dinner

Robin van Persie continued to shower praise on Arteta and revealed that at a Christmas dinner, the former Everton midfielder was always interested in keeping team spirits at an all-time high. Arteta had invited Robin van Persie to a Christmas dinner party during their playing days and that's when he began acting like a coach. "He was a very good player, but he was constantly busy with the team, busy with the atmosphere, the whole team spirit thing was important to him. He invited all of us to his house for a Christmas dinner! He was already then acting like a coach."

