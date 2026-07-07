When Will Sawan 2026 Start? Know Monday Dates, Mangla Gauri Vrat And More About The Holy Month

Sawan 2026: It is an auspicious holy month for Hindus as it is dedicated to Lord Shiva. It falls during the monsoon season of the Purnimanta cycle, which means it will start on July 30. From Sawan Somwar Vrats and Mangala Gauri Vrat to Kanwar Yatra, devotees immerse themselves in devotion to Lord Shiva.

During this period, people are advised to follow a vegetarian diet, avoid onion, oily foods, garlic, and alcohol, and observe a fast every Monday. According to tradition, donating milk or dairy products during this month is considered highly auspicious.

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Sawan 2026: Dates

According to the Hindu Panchang, Sawan will begin on July 30 and conclude on August 28 with Shravan Purnima. The Pratipada Tithi begins on the night of July 29. However, since Hindus traditionally follow the Udaya tithi (Sunrise time), Sawan will be observed on July 30.

Throughout the month, several festivals associated with Lord Shiva will fall, including Kajari Teej, Krishna Janmashtami, Mangala Gauri and Shravan Shivaratri.

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The holy month will conclude on August 28 with Raksha Bandhan, which celebrates the bond of brothers and sisters.

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Sawan 2026: Somwar Dates

Mondays hold special significance during Sawan as it is dedicated to Lord Shiva. This year, four Mondays will fall during Sawan, which are as follows:

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August 3

August 10

August 17

August 24

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It is believed that observing a fast during these Mondays brings prosperity, happiness, and strengthens marital relationships. Also, if unmarried girls worship Lord Shiva and observe a fast during Sawan, Lord Shiva fulfills there wish of a desired life partner.

Sawan 2026: Mangla Gauri Date

Along with Lord Shiva, Sawan also celebrates Goddess Parvati. As per Hindu scriptures, if married women observe Mangla Gauri vrat on Tuesdays during this holy month, Goddess Parvati fulfils their wishes and also blesses their husband's well-being, brings harmony in married life and family happiness. The dates are as follows:

August 4

August 11

August 18