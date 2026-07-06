Priyanka Chopra Attends Dior Show At Haute Couture Week With Nick Jonas In Orange Ruffle Dress

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were spotted at the ongoing Haute Couture Week in Paris. The couple made a striking entry, arriving hand-in-hand. Videos and photos of them from the event are now viral online.

Priyanka Chopra makes a striking appearance in orange

For the Dior fall/winter 2026-27 show at Haute Couture Week, Priyanka Chopra opted for an orange dress from the label. She donned a noodle strap ruffle dress, which featured a floral detail over the shoulder. The actress completed the look with a red mini bag and white pencil heels. Social media erupted with reactions over her striking orange dress.

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Nick Jonas, on the other hand, braved the European heat in a grey suit, which he teamed with a green shirt. The singer-actor completed the look with his signature sunglasses and sports shoes. The couple were seated in the first row at the fashion show. Also in attendance at the event was Korean rapper and singer, Mingyu. His videos with Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are also viral online.'



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