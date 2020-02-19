Vijaya Ekadashi Importance: What Is Vijaya Ekadashi And Why Is It Celebrated?

Ekadashi is the eleventh day of each of the two lunar cycles that are followed in the Hindu Calendar. Each Ekadashi is an auspicious event for Hindus and is celebrated with religious ceremonies and Pujas. Today, February 18, 2020, is the Vijaya Ekadashi, that is dedicated to Lord Ram and is an auspicious day to all those who are worshipers of the deity. Here is a look at the history of Vijaya Ekadashi, Vijaya Ekadashi importance, as well as why it is celebrated across India.

Vijaya Ekadashi Importance: Why is this auspicious day celebrated by Hindus

What is Vijaya Ekadashi?

Like every other Ekadashi, Vijaya Ekadashi is the eleventh day of a lunar cycle. However, this day is highly auspicious due to its historical association with Lord Ram. It is said that it was on this Lunar Day that Lord Ram observed a Vrat (fast) to find a way to cross the ocean and reach Lanka. It was only after this Vijaya Ekadashi Vrat that Lord Ram learnt the secret to building the floating stone bridge that led him to Ravan's country.

Why is Vijaya Ekadashi celebrated?

Vijaya Ekadashi is celebrated each year during the Krishna Paksha of the Hindu Lunar Cycle. Not only is the festival dedicated to Lord Ram but it is also considered to be a way to wash off the guilt caused by the sins a person committed the previous year. Maintaining the Vijaya Ekadashi Vrat is also believed to help people attain victory over their foes or overcome challenges.

Followers of Lord Ram and Vishnu celebrate this auspicious day by waking up early in the morning and chanting the Vishnu Sahasranam while taking a ritual bath. The fast (Vrat) must be held for the entire day and can only be broken at night after chanting the Vishnu Sahasranam once again. The person holding the Vrat can only have one small meal during the fast, which may include a fruit or some milk.

