Why Is World Environment Day Celebrated On June 5? Know Theme, History and Significance

World Environment Day 2026: It is celebrated annually on June 5, raising awareness and encouraging action to protect the environment. This day is celebrated in 143 countries, including India, the United States, Argentina, Australia, Austria, Brazil, Italy, Japan and Mexico. Every year, the program provides a theme to advocate for environmental causes. The day empowers governments, businesses, communities, and individuals to drive sustainable change.

World Environment Day 2026: History

The day was first established in 1972 by the United Nations (UN) at the Stockholm Conference on the Human Environment, and in 1973, on June 5, the first World Environment Day was held with the theme Only One Earth.

World Environment Day 2026: Significance

For more than five decades, this day has raised awareness and driven environmental change. This year's World Environment Day will focus on climate change, the urgent signals the Earth is sending and the signals we choose to send in response. This year, the celebration will be hosted by Baku in Azerbaijan.

World Environment Day 2026: Theme

This year, the theme is Climate action. Over the years, the countries have developed, and cities are being redesigned to cater for the needs of the climate. Use of solar panels, wind turbines and forest replanted to help nurture the climate. As per Worldenvironment. Globally, Azerbaijan is pursuing green growth and renewable energy at pace. As a Paris Agreement Party, it has committed to reducing emissions by 40 per cent by 2035 (from 1990 levels). It also aims to increase renewable energy to 30 per cent by 2030. Large-scale projects are underway, including the 230 MW Garadagh Solar Plant and 240 MW Khizi–Absheron Wind Farm, with an additional 1 GW+ capacity project in development.

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The country has made significant steps in protecting its natural heritage. Over 10 per cent of the country's territory is under protection, including national parks and reserves.