Women's Day Wishes For Sisters: Few Quotes & Messages To Share On The Special Day

To celebrate the importance of all the women out there, March 8 of every year is noted as International Women’s Day. Celebrated since the early 1900s, International Women’s Day not only promotes gender equality and equal opportunities but also generates a feeling of mutual respect for women across the globe. However, the bond of a brother and a sister is often considered irreplaceable and here are a few wishes and quotes you can share with your sister.

Also Read | 'Thappad' Movie To Be Screened By United Nations Women India On Women's Day: Report

Also Read | 'Live In The Moment': Sachin Tendulkar Advises 'inspiring' Indian Women's Team

Wish you a very happy women's day. It is you who makes the difference in so many lives and I am one of them. Have a wonderful day!

I pray that this year turns out to be a blessing to you. May God show you direction to follow, may you remain peaceful in mind, may you be healthy this year. May You live to enjoy every single minute you get this year, Happy Women's day my sister.

For all the times you've brought a smile and made my days seem brighter. From sharing ups and downs with me and making my burdens lighter to being a caring friend, your relationship to me has turned out to be a joy. I wish it never ends! Happy Women's Day my dear Friend and Sister!

You are the power and you are the change. Sending my best wishes on Women’s Day to my dearest sister who has the potential to make all her dreams come true. Happy Women's Day.

We have grown together and I find myself too fortunate to share my childhood with a sister who is a woman of substance. Best wishes on Women’s Day.

If you have a strong sister, you are truly blessed because you always have someone to look up to, just like I always have you. Happy Women’s Day.

Being a woman is not easy but you make it look so simple. You are not only an amazing sister and an exceptional daughter but also a great mother and wife. Best wishes on Women’s Day.

The way you have managed your profession with your personal life truly makes me a proud sibling. I am so lucky to have you. Happy Women’s Day.

Also Read | 'Live In The Moment': Sachin Tendulkar Advises 'inspiring' Indian Women's Team

History of Women's day

As per reports, the earliest Women's Day observance, called National Woman's Day, was held in February 1909, in New York City, which was organised by the Socialist Party of America. The United Nations began celebrating International Women's Day in the International Women's Year, 1975. In 1977, the United Nations General Assembly invited member states to proclaim March 8 as the UN Day for women's rights and world peace.

Also Read | 'Thappad' Movie To Be Screened By United Nations Women India On Women's Day: Report