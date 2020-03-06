'Live In The Moment': Sachin Tendulkar Advises 'inspiring' Indian Women's Team

Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar on Friday advised the Harmanpreet Kaur-led Indian women's team, which has made its maiden T20 World Cup final, to remain positive and 'live in the moment'. India were through to the finals of the tournament after seven attempts, without a ball being bowled in the game, as rain played spoilsport in the contest.

The final contest will be played on International Women's Day on Match 8 as Harmanpreet Kaur is all set to become the first captain to lead India in the finals. A disappointed England skipper Heather Knight said that the game had taught the side and & her valuable lessons about winning games in the earlier stage of the tournament.

Speaking at an event in Mumbai, the legendary cricketer advised the team to go out and give their best and also said that at the end of the day, it is just about bringing laurels for the country. He further asserted that the team has been an inspiration for many youngsters.

"Just live in the moment and play the finals. I was there next to the trophy when I was in Australia and few members of our women's team were there with me. I told them that it would be nice to see you with the trophy back in India. My message to them would be to go out and give your best. I would tell them to not take any pressure. They don't need to spend time with the outside world. I have watched their performances and they have inspired so many youngsters," Tendulkar said.

"It is about bringing laurels to our nation, so many athletes in different fields have brought laurels to our nation, this would be another one. Go and enjoy yourself," he added.

India will now meet the winner of the second semi-final between reigning champions Australia and South Africa in the final which will be played at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday. Not only will the Indian eves look to create history on the occasion of Women's Day but will also be looking to give a perfect birthday gift for captain Harmanpreet Kaur who will be turning 31 on Sunday.

Who won IND W vs ENG W? The Rain Gods did!

A rainy day was expected at the Sydney Cricket Ground and the fact that there were no reserve days for the semi-finals added some very visible tension to the faces of the English camp. After all, the rule was that the team with more wins in the group stages will qualify to the final, in case the semi-final get washed off. And that is exactly what happened as the first semi-final was finally called off and on the basis of India's four wins against England's three, the Women in Blue qualified for their first-ever T20 World Cup final post the IND W vs ENG W live semi-final.

