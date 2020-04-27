World Day for Safety and Health at Work 2020 falls on April 28. The day aims at increasing international awareness of workers and labourer’s safety. It is not only restricted to manual labour but also corporate working force. The main agenda to be established for the day is to prevent work-related deaths, injuries and disease.

Also Read | Yuvraj Singh Urges Citizens To Raise Their Voice For Safety Of Healthcare Workers; Watch

With the wake of coronavirus pandemic and with select essential industries still being open around the world the International Labour Organisation took to their website to promote healthy and safe practice. This year the World Day for Safety and Health at Work 2020 is dedicated to raising awareness on infectious disease in the workplace. It will also take a dive into explaining future preparedness during the pandemic and precautions way to fight the COVID-19 in the workplace.

Also Read | Centre Posts Revised Advisory On Health-hygiene Protocol For Workplaces; Busts Wrong Info

World Day for Safety and Health at Work 2020: Significance and meaning

The day is marked to re-think safety precautions from the employer’s perspective and also raise awareness of safe and precaution full working environments. The day also an emphasis on promoting the right to work. Furthermore, it aims at increasing employment opportunities. According to the International Labour Organisation, the day also stresses on social protection of the employees and increasing employer-employee dialogue in the working atmosphere.

Also Read | Xi Calls For Tighter Supervision Of Workplace Safety As China Resumes Work After Coronavirus Battle

History of World Day for Safety and Health at Work 2020

World Day for Safety and Health at Work 2020 aims at raising awareness about healthy working practice. The day was coined by the International Labour Organisation in 2003. World day for Safety and Health at Work is deployed to encourage human dignity, freedom, rights and security practice in the workplace. Even though the day is not a public holiday, employers are still open to providing special seminars and leaves on the day.

Also Read | Workplace Safety Regulators Field Virus-related Complaints