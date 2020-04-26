Yuvraj Singh Urges Citizens To Raise Their Voice For Safety Of Healthcare Workers; Watch

Yuvraj Singh came forward to raise his voice against the atrocities caused to the people of the healthcare sector who are tirelessly and selflessly working hard to serve people as the world fights against the deadly COVID-19 that has made a huge impact all over the world.

READ: Harbhajan Vows To Write A Book & Reveal Why 2011 WC Squad Never Played Together Post-final

'I pledge to raise my voice': Yuvraj Singh

"Hello, friends! Today I request you all to take some precious time off and remember those healthcare workers who are serving the nation without even caring for their own lives. Despite showing so much courage, it causes a lot of pain after seeing that wherever they have to face attacks and stones. I just have one request to you all that if we cannot do anything else then at least let us raise our voice for their safety." said Yuvraj in a video that was posted by him on Facebook.

He further added: "We have to take responsibility of those people who are saving the country. Do not forget that if they were not there, then you and me would not have been healthy. I have full faith that you will play your part in this time of grief and will support your country."

READ: Pujara Is Hardest To Bowl At In Test Cricket, Was Real Pain For Us: Pat Cummins

'Cricket should resume only when the world becomes COVID-19 free'

Yuvraj Singh wants cricket to resume only when the world becomes COVD-19 free as players' health and safety should be paramount for the custodians of the game. Like other sports, international and domestic cricket too has been disrupted leading the national boards to contemplate resuming the game in empty stadiums, without fans.

"My personal opinion is that first we need to defend our countries, the world from coronavirus," Yuvraj said at 'The Doosra' podcast on BBC. "It needs to be completely eradicated or come down 90-95 per cent because if it keeps on increasing the players will be afraid to come out to the path, go to the field, go to the dressing rooms or changing rooms," he added.

READ: 'Still Don't Know How...': Ashwin Still Wonders About MS Dhoni's Tip To Get Trott Stumped

READ: Chris Gayle Roasts 'annoying' Chahal, Threatens To Block Tik Tok Star On Social Media