World English Language Day Images To Share With Your Friends And Loved Ones

The United Nations English Language Day is observed annually on April 23. The day is celebrated every year by the UNESCO. It was first observed in the year 2010 by the organisation to celebrate multilingualism and cultural diversity as well as to promote equal use of all six of its official working languages, which are Arabic, Chinese, English, French, Russian and Spanish, through the organisation. The first UN English Language Day had a number of events held at the United Nations headquarters in New York City.

Why is UN English Language Day celebrated?

English Language Day at the UN is celebrated on 23 April, which is also observed as both the birth date and date of death of William Shakespeare. Moreover, the day also aims to entertain and inform people across the globe about the history, culture and achievements associated with the language. The World English Langauge Day often features book-reading events, English quizzes, poetry and literature exchanges, and other activities which promote the English language.

Some facts about the English Language

Reportedly, the English language is spoken across 675 countries. It is still considered as the language of international trade, aviation and of science. Since it is the most popular language, it is also known as the lingua franca or the bridge language. The most common forms of English are American English, British English or the Queen’s English. However, there are many other forms of the English language like Hinglish or Indian English that are gaining popularity day by day. The reason behind this is that India has more than 2 million Indians speaking English. Also, there are more non-native English speakers than native English speakers in India.

Take a look at some World English Language Day Images

