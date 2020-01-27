UNESCO World Heritage Sites In Tamil Nadu That You Must Visit To Explore The Rich Culture

Tamil Nadu is known for its rich heritage and culture. Reportedly, the state boasts of the largest tourism industry in India and is one of the most popular tourist destinations in the country with the highest number of foreign tourists visiting the state. The state is also home to a large number of historic buildings, religious sites and heritage monuments, designated as UNESCO World Heritage Sites. Here is a list of UNESCO sites in Tamil Nadu that you must visit.

Brihadeeshwarar Temple

Brihadeeswarar temple is also known as the Tanjore Big Temple or Peruvudaiyar Kovil and is known for its incredible architecture. It is a Hindu temple dedicated to Lord Shiva located in the southern bank of the Kaveri river in the Thanjavur district of Tamil Nadu.

Sri Meenakshi Temple

Known as the Minakshi-Sundareshwara Temple or Meenakshi Amman, this temple is nestled in Madurai. Goddess Parvati is the presiding deity here. One of the most iconic and historic temples of Tamil Nadu, the shrine houses four main entrances and towers facing in four different directions.

Airavatheeswara Temple

The temple is located in the town of Darasuram in the Thanjavur District of Tamil Nadu. Airavateswara Temple is a Hindu temple dedicated mainly to Lord Shiva. This temple is referred to as the Great Living Chola Temple by UNESCO and was declared as the UNESCO heritage site in the year 2004.

Nilgiri Mountain Railway

Few of the mountain railways of India are listed under the UNESCO site namely Darjeeling Himalayan Railway, the Nilgiri Mountain Railway and the Kalka-Shimla Railway. In which, the Nilgiri mountain railway is located in Tamil Nadu. In the year 2005, Nilgiri mountain was added to the UNESCO world heritage list.

Vivekananda Rock Memorial

The spectacular architecture of the Vivekananda Rock Memorial makes the monument a must-visit place inTamil Nadu. Perched on a small island of Kanyakumari, the memorial offers serenity and peace to the visitors. You can witness an exciting ferry ride to reach the island which combines two adjacent rocks comprising of the ‘Vivekananda Mandapam’ and the ‘Shripada Mandapam’.

