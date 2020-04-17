World Heritage Sites In India: A List Of 38 Impressive Sites As Declared By UNESCO

UNESCO World Heritage convention describes a list of world heritage sites that are spread all over the world. There are a total of 38 heritage sites in India. India ranks sixth in the largest number of heritage sites in the world. April 18 is commemorated as International Day For Monuments and Sites. The aim of World Heritage Day is to increase awareness about the preservation of human heritage, with respect to the monuments, heritage sites. Every year, there is a specific theme for World Heritage Day celebrations. Here is a list of World Heritage sites in India as declared by the UNESCO.

UNESCO World Heritage Sites in India

Cultural World Heritage Sites in India

Khajuraho, Madhya Pradesh

Hampi, Karnataka

Ajanta Caves, Maharashtra

Ellora Caves, Maharashtra

Bodh Gaya, Bihar

Sun Temple, Konark, Odisha

Red Fort Complex, Delhi

Sanchi, Madhya Pradesh

Chola Temples, Tamil Nadu

Group of Monuments in Mahabalipuram, Tamil Nadu

Humayun’s Tomb, New Delhi

Jantar Mantar, Jaipur, Rajasthan

Agra Fort, Uttar Pradesh

Fatehpur Sikri, Uttar Pradesh

Taj Mahal, Agra

Rani Ki Vav, Patan, Gujarat

Group of Monuments in Pattadakal, Karnataka

Elephanta Caves, Maharashtra

Nalanda Mahavihara (Nalanda University), Bihar

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (formerly Victoria Terminus), Maharashtra

Mountain Railways of India

Qutub Minar and its Monuments, New Delhi

Champaner-Pavagadh Archaeological Park, Gujarat

Hill Forts of Rajasthan

Churches and Convents of Goa

Rock Shelters of Bhimbetka, Madhya Pradesh

The Victorian and Art Deco Ensemble of Mumbai

The Pink City - Jaipur

The Historic City of Ahmedabad

Capitol Complex, Chandigarh

Natural World Heritage Sites in India

Kaziranga Wild Life Sanctuary, Assam

Sundarbans National Park, West Bengal

Great Himalayan National Park, Himachal Pradesh

Manas Wild Life Sanctuary, Assam

Keoladeo National Park, Bharatpur, Rajasthan

Nanda Devi and Valley of Flowers National Parks, Uttarakhand

Western Ghats

Kanchenjunga National Park, Sikkim

Cultural and Natural Mixed World Heritage Site in India

Khangchendzonga National Park

Tentative world heritage sites in India

Currently, there are a total of 43 heritage sites which have been submitted to the UNESCO Committee for evaluation and acceptance.

