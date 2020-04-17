World Heritage Sites In India: A List Of 38 Impressive Sites As Declared By UNESCO

UNESCO World Heritage convention describes a list of world heritage sites that are spread all over the world. There are a total of 38 heritage sites in India. India ranks sixth in the largest number of heritage sites in the world. April 18 is commemorated as International Day For Monuments and Sites. The aim of World Heritage Day is to increase awareness about the preservation of human heritage, with respect to the monuments, heritage sites. Every year, there is a specific theme for World Heritage Day celebrations. Here is a list of World Heritage sites in India as declared by the UNESCO.
UNESCO World Heritage Sites in India
Cultural World Heritage Sites in India
- Khajuraho, Madhya Pradesh
- Hampi, Karnataka
Image courtesy: Balaji Srinivasan on Unsplash
- Ajanta Caves, Maharashtra
- Ellora Caves, Maharashtra
- Bodh Gaya, Bihar
- Sun Temple, Konark, Odisha
- Red Fort Complex, Delhi
- Sanchi, Madhya Pradesh
- Chola Temples, Tamil Nadu
- Group of Monuments in Mahabalipuram, Tamil Nadu
- Humayun’s Tomb, New Delhi
- Jantar Mantar, Jaipur, Rajasthan
- Agra Fort, Uttar Pradesh
- Fatehpur Sikri, Uttar Pradesh
Image courtesy: Paul Dufour on Unsplash
- Taj Mahal, Agra
- Rani Ki Vav, Patan, Gujarat
- Group of Monuments in Pattadakal, Karnataka
- Elephanta Caves, Maharashtra
- Nalanda Mahavihara (Nalanda University), Bihar
- Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (formerly Victoria Terminus), Maharashtra
- Mountain Railways of India
- Qutub Minar and its Monuments, New Delhi
- Champaner-Pavagadh Archaeological Park, Gujarat
- Hill Forts of Rajasthan
- Churches and Convents of Goa
- Rock Shelters of Bhimbetka, Madhya Pradesh
- The Victorian and Art Deco Ensemble of Mumbai
- The Pink City - Jaipur
- The Historic City of Ahmedabad
- Capitol Complex, Chandigarh
Natural World Heritage Sites in India
- Kaziranga Wild Life Sanctuary, Assam
- Sundarbans National Park, West Bengal
- Great Himalayan National Park, Himachal Pradesh
- Manas Wild Life Sanctuary, Assam
- Keoladeo National Park, Bharatpur, Rajasthan
- Nanda Devi and Valley of Flowers National Parks, Uttarakhand
- Western Ghats
- Kanchenjunga National Park, Sikkim
Cultural and Natural Mixed World Heritage Site in India
- Khangchendzonga National Park
Tentative world heritage sites in India
Currently, there are a total of 43 heritage sites which have been submitted to the UNESCO Committee for evaluation and acceptance.
Promo Image credit: Paul Dufour, Annie Spratt and Balaji Srinivasan on Unsplash (Left to Right)