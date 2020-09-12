World First Aid Day 2020 Quotes And Statuses To Share With Your Loved Ones

World First Aid Day is observed every year on the second Saturday of September. The World First aid day is celebrated in order to raise public awareness of how first aid can save many lives every day and how important it is in a crisis situation. Every year, over at least 100 Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies around the world hold events and organise ceremonies on the second Saturday of September. This day is also celebrated in order to encourage the first aid training for everyone and to raise awareness about the importance of first aid required during accidents. First aid training provides a lot more than the skills and knowledge to effectively respond but also provides the confidence to act when needed. This year, the World First Aid Day 2020 falls on September 12. Here are some of the great World First Aid Day 2020 quotes and status that you can share with your loved ones. Read further ahead:

Also Read | Anant Chaturdashi 2020: Puja Timing, Vrat Katha And Significance

World First Aid Day quotes and status

Your best first aid is job safety. Happy World First Aid Day 2020.

Every second count learns first aid. Happy World First Aid Day 2020.

We believe in keeping you safe. Happy World First Aid Day 2020.

Become a lifesaver. Happy World First Aid Day.

The bleeding edge of care. Happy World First Aid Day 2020.

Also Read | Anant Chaturdashi 2020: Puja Timing, Vrat Katha And Significance

Safety brings first aid to the uninjured. Happy World First Aid Day.

Meet you in the first aid tent. Happy World First Aid Day.

Safety brings first aid to the uninjured. Happy World First Aid Day.

Also Read | Anant Chaturdashi 2020: Puja Timing, Vrat Katha And Significance

Give a life a second chance. Happy World First Aid Day 2020.

Meet you in the first aid tent. Happy World First Aid Day.

One life saved. Happy World First Aid Day 2020.

Be a hero save lives. I support the first aid squad. Happy World First Aid Day.

First aid for life. Happy World First Aid Day.

Also Read | Anant Chaturdashi 2020: Puja Timing, Vrat Katha And Significance

Don’t be a dummy about first aid. Happy World First Aid Day.

First aid. It is what it is. Happy World First Aid Day.

If you don’t know first aid. You can’t help. Happy World First Aid Day.

Learn first aid to save lives. Happy World First Aid Day.

Be the one to make the difference. Happy World First Aid Day.

Keep calm and perform first aid. Happy World First Aid Day.

Save life learn CPR. Happy World First Aid Day.

Hugs are emotional first aid. Give someone. Happy World First Aid Day.

Emergency first response. Happy World First Aid Day.

The first response is the most vital to learn first aid. Happy World First Aid Day.

You better buy or else you’ll die. Happy World First Aid Day.

In the event of an emergency are you prepared to save a life? Happy World First Aid Day.