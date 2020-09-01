Anant Chaturdashi 2020: Puja Timing, Vrat Katha And Significance

Anant Chaturdashi is a very important festival that is observed and celebrated mainly by Jains and Hindus. Chaturdashi is actually the 14th day of the lunar fortnight, and in the normal course, Anant Chaturdashi falls ten days after Ganesh Chaturthi. This year, Anant Chaturdashi falls on Tuesday, September 01, 2020. Read ahead to know all about Anant Chaturdashi 2020, Anant Chaturdashi puja, Anant Chaturdashi 2020 mahurat, and more.

Anant Chaturdashi 2020

This day is observed every year on the Chaturdashi date of Shukla Paksha of the Bhadrapada month. In parts of Maharashtra, the day marks the 10th and last day of Ganesh Chaturdashi celebrations. On the day of Anant Chaturdashi, a fast is observed and the infinite form of Lord Vishnu is worshipped in Northern India. It is important to remember that the person fasting on Anant Chaturdashi has to eat food without salt only. The Anant Chaudas vrat katha is retold on this day by elders in the family. By worshipping the infinite form of Lord Vishnu on this day, a person gets relief from all of their sufferings. It is said that if one observes this fast for 14 years, they can then attain Vishnu Lok.

Anant Chaturdashi Vrat: Timing and Significance

In 2020, the Chaturdashi date of the Shukla Paksha of the Bhadrapad month will start from 08:49 am on Monday, August 31, 2020, and will end at 09:39 am on September 01, 2020. On the day of Chaturdashi, the person fasting should get rid of the morning bath and wear clean clothes. Then they should take water in their hands and resolve the Anant Chaturdashi fast and worship Lord Vishnu.

In order to take the resolution of the fast, one has to chant the mantra “Mamakhilapapakshya Sukhfalvriddhaye Shree Madanantpritikamanya or Anantvrathamam Karishye”. After chanting the mantra, it is important to clean the place of worship. Then keep an idol of Lord Vishnu in front and place the infinite sutra (that has 14 bales) in front of the idol. The Anant Chaturdashi formula is prepared by applying raw cotton to turmeric. Then one has to offer Lord Vishnu in Panchamrit, Panjiri, Banana and Modak Prasad. This is the mantra to be read at the time of worship, “Namaste Dev Devesh Namaste Dharanidhar. Namaste Sarvnagendra Namaste Purushottam”. After chanting this mantra, listen to the story of Anant Chaturdashi, and then perform an aarti of Lord Vishnu with a lamp of ghee or camphor.

