World Food Safety Day Quotes To Raise Awareness About Importance Of This Day

The United Nations has declared June 7 as World Food Safety Day (WFSD) to draw the attention of the entire world to the health consequences of contaminated food and water and inspire the action to help detect, manage and prevent foodborne risks, human health, agriculture and contributing to food security. The World Food Safety Day was organized by the Food and Agriculture Organisation and a United Nations General Assembly. Food safety is a basic responsibility of everyone including governments, producers and consumers

Every individual across the globe needs to actively participate in the Food Safety campaign to make sure that the food they consume is safe. Food safety teaches everyone to preserve food and not waste it. Therefore, here is a list of quotes for World Food Day 2020 which you can share on your social media handles to raise awareness about the day and its importance.

World Food Safety Day quotes in English to raise awareness about the prominence of this day

The food that enters the mind must be watched as closely as the food that enters the body.

Let your food be your medicine, and your medicine be your food.

Food safety involves everybody in the food chain.

Get people back into the kitchen and combat the trend toward processed food and fast food.

Food for the body is not enough. There must be food for the soul.

We may find in the long run that tinned food is a deadlier weapon than the machine-gun.

Civilization, as it is known today, could not have evolved, nor can it survive, without an adequate food supply.

So as long as you have food in your mouth, you have solved all questions for the time being.

We provide food that customers love, day after day after day. People just want more of it.

One of the trends we're seeing in food and agriculture is more and more consumers wanting to know things about their food and where and how it's grown and what's in it.

Cultivation to the mind is as necessary as food to the body.

Human beings do not eat nutrients, they eat food.

The history of government regulation of food safety is one of the government watchdogs chasing the horse after it's out of the barn.

Our minds are like our stomaches; they are whetted by the change of their food, and variety supplies both with fresh appetite.

